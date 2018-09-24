Rewari gangrape: Armyman among 2 accused nabbed

The two accused in custody. (Express photo) The two accused in custody. (Express photo)

Eleven days after the gangrape of a 19-year-old Rewari girl, Haryana Police Sunday arrested two absconding prime accused in the case, including an Army man Pankaj. The other arrested accused is Manish, a college student. The SIT set up to probe the case Sunday said that it suspected that “the accused (may) have been involved in organised gangrapes earlier too, but no complainant has come forward so far”.

SIT chief Nazneen Bhasin said that both were arrested at 5 am on the basis of technical surveillance when they were in front of a dhaba at Satnali in Mahendragarh district.

The third accused, Nishu, a local wrestler, had been arrested earlier. The police said it has succeeded to make Sunday’s arrests based on inputs given by Nishu. DGP BS Sandhu told The Indian Express that the all accused were being interrogated.

The 19-year-old student from a Rewari village was gangraped when she was out for her coaching classes on September 12.

“This was an organised gangrape. As far their previous involvements are concerned, they have been involved in organised gangrapes earlier also, but no complainant has come forward so far. None of the (other) victim has been positively identified yet. If anybody else comes forward, identity of the victim will be kept secret,” said Bhasin while speaking to the media in Rewari district on Sunday.

While talking about the arrest of Pankaj and Manish, Bhasin said that they had taken shelter in areas along the Haryana and Rajasthan border. “In Rajasthan, they went up to Bikaner. With the help of petty criminals, they kept hiding at different places after burying their mobile phones at one place. They stayed at dhanis (hamlets) and dharamshals. They even slept at agriculture fields and stayed in hilly areas,” said Bhasin, who is SP, Mewat in Haryana. She said the accused had gone far away before the formation of the SIT.

Apart from Pankaj, Manish and Nishu, two other accused — an RMP doctor Sanjeev and Deendyal, owner of a small accommodation at an agriculture field where the alleged crime took place, have already been arrested. According to the police, Dr Sanjeev was called by the accused to the spot to give first-aid to the girl when her condition had deteriorated following the gangrape.

When asked about the involvement of more persons in the gangrape, the SIT chief said, “Three persons (Pankaj, Manish and Nishu) were booked by name in the FIR and apprehensions were expressed about the involvement of others. Till now, the presence of only these (Pankaj, Manish and Nishu) is proved, but involvement of others (in the gangrape) can’t be ruled out at this stage.”

The SIT chief said that they would submit the challan to the court as early as possible. DGP Sandhu had earlier told The Indian Express that more than two dozen teams were formed and as many 350 police men participated in the operation conducted to arrest the accused.

