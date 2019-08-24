Revolver theft case: Chandigarh Police files discharge plea, ASI gets bail

Two days after booking an Assistant Sub Inspector of Punjab Police in connection with the theft of his service revolver, the Chandigarh Police on Thursday filed an application in a court seeking the discharge of the ASI from the case,

The discharge plea was filed in the Court of Simran Singh, Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMIC). The court is yet to pronounce an order in the matter, however the ASI has been granted bail by the Court.

The accused ASI, Govinder Singh, who is posted in CIA staff of Bathinda district, had told police that he had lost his 9mm service revolver at a tea stall while he had gone to a passport office. According to police, he gone for personal work during his duty time.

Govinder was booked by the Chandigarh Police under section 409 (Criminal breach of trust by public servant, or by banker, merchant or agent) of the Indian Penal Code, on August 20. He was later produced in a court, where he was sent to judicial custody of 14 days on August 21.

Later the revolver was recovered from his residence in Bathinda.

The alleged theft took place when ASI Singh along with his wife Manjeet Kaur went to the Regional Passport Office at Industrial Area Phase-1 on August 20 for making their passports. Before entering the office, the ASI allegedly placed his service revolver in a bag and kept it at a tea stall owned by one Tilak Raj around 2 pm. ASI Singh told police that he and with his wife came out from the passport office around 4 pm and his bag was missing from the tea stall. According to him, Tilak Raj expressed ignorance about his bag. Later, Govinder called Chandigarh Police control room and a police party rushed to the spot.

ASI Singh was, however, arrested in the matter as the police also learnt that he had not taken permission from his superiors for his personal work. Though he was shown present on duty in Bathinda CIA, he was actually in Chandigarh in plain clothes.

An FIR against an unidentified person for stealing his bag was also registered at the Sector 31

Police Station.