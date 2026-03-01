Revoke new campus or cluster system notification: primary teachers protest

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Demanding withdrawal of the “new campus or cluster system” notification, the Government Primary Teachers’ Association on Sunday held an “Agrah Rally” at Chaura Maidan in Shimla, and warned “if the decision is not revoked soon, an intensified statewide agitation will be launched”.
Teachers from all 21 education blocks in Shimla district participated in the rally, demanding the withdrawal of the notification issued by the Education Department last year about the new campus or cluster system, with association office-bearers stating, “The September 23, 2025, notification grants complete administrative control and management of primary education to school principals, which is against the interests of primary teachers.”
General secretary Hem Prakash Verma said, “Since 1984, primary education has been functioning under a separate administrative structure and cluster system. With the implementation of the new arrangement, work will become centralised and can adversely affect the quality of education. The decision effectively places primary teachers under dual administrative units and may weaken the primary education framework in the future.”
The association said JBT teachers met Education Minister Rohit Thakur several times over the issue and were assured that their interests would be protected, but despite these assurances, the department went ahead and issued the notification.
After the rally, teachers said they would submit a memorandum to the Chief Minister and the Education Minister through the district administration, demanding immediate withdrawal of the notification.
Similar district-level rallies were held across the state, including Dharamshala, Mandi, Nahan, Solanetc.
