Revoke new campus or cluster system notification: primary teachers protest

After the rally, teachers said they would submit a memorandum to the Chief Minister and the Education Minister through the district administration, demanding immediate withdrawal of the notification.

Demanding withdrawal of the “new campus or cluster system” notification, the Government Primary Teachers’ Association on Sunday held an “Agrah Rally” at Chaura Maidan in Shimla, and warned “if the decision is not revoked soon, an intensified statewide agitation will be launched”.

Teachers from all 21 education blocks in Shimla district participated in the rally, demanding the withdrawal of the notification issued by the Education Department last year about the new campus or cluster system, with association office-bearers stating, “The September 23, 2025, notification grants complete administrative control and management of primary education to school principals, which is against the interests of primary teachers.”