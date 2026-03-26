Reviving cotton viability amid shrinkage in area: Experts, policymakers call for urgent action in interstate meet

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Alarmed by the steady shrinkage of cotton area across northern states, experts and policymakers called for urgent, coordinated action to revive the crop’s viability, while calling upon all stakeholders to work in close coordination to tackle pest pressures and restore cotton’s profitability.
The concern was voiced at a meeting of the Interstate Consultative and Monitoring Committee on cotton held at Kheti Bhawan, Bathinda, under the chairmanship of Dr Satbir Singh Gosal, Vice-Chancellor, Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), Ludhiana. The meeting that continued till late on Tuesday was attended by representatives from three cotton-growing states: Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan.
The meeting brought together senior officers and scientists, including the Director of Agriculture, Punjab; PAU’s Director of Research; Director of Extension Education; Additional Director of Extension Education; Chief Agriculture Officers from the cotton belt; and experts from the Central Institute for Cotton Research, Sirsa.
PAU V-C Gosal expressed serious concern over the persistent decline in cotton acreage. He linked the trend to mounting biotic and abiotic stresses, notably infestations of pink bollworm, whitefly, and cotton leaf curl virus, coupled with erratic weather patterns. He outlined a clear roadmap for the Kharif 2026 season, stressing timely availability of high-quality, recommended seeds and subsidies on Bt cotton to encourage adoption among farmers.
He underlined the importance of assured canal water supply for pre-sowing irrigation, calling it critical for establishing a healthy crop stand. Balanced fertilization, he added, must be promoted to enhance productivity. Dr Gosal urged all stakeholders to work in close coordination to tackle pest pressures and restore cotton’s profitability.
Dr Gurjeet Singh Brar, Director of Agriculture, Punjab, attributed the decline in acreage to a shift towards paddy, driven by reliable irrigation and recurring pest attacks in cotton. He emphasized timely sowing, deep ploughing, and effective crop residue management as key interventions to improve yields. He also informed that a large-scale awareness campaign is underway across Punjab’s cotton-growing districts.
Chief Agriculture Officers from Bathinda, Mansa, Shri Muktsar Sahib, Fazilka, Sangrur, Barnala, Faridkot, and Moga shared updates on extension efforts, particularly focusing on off-season management of pink bollworm and whitefly.
Dr A S Dhatt, PAU’s Director of Research, highlighted recent advancements, including the release of the desi cotton variety PBD 88. He outlined updated plant protection strategies and stressed the need to develop cotton plant types suitable for mechanization. He also advocated proper fumigation practices in ginning factories and wider promotion of desi varieties developed by the university.
Dr Makhan Singh Bhullar, PAU’s Director of Extension Education, pointed out that the shift of cotton cultivation to lighter soils is affecting both productivity and profitability when compared to paddy. Despite these challenges, he described cotton as integral to the socio-economic fabric of the Malwa region. He suggested intensified field outreach, with immediate focus on cotton stick and weed management.
Presenting the current pest scenario, Dr Vijay Kumar, Principal Entomologist, PAU, noted the presence of hibernating larvae and pupae of pink bollworm in cotton stick heaps and ginning factory stocks. He warned that unchecked residues could fuel fresh infestations in the coming season.
Dr Rishi Kumar, Head of Central Institute for Cotton Research, offered insights into shifting pest dynamics and charted targeted measures for effective management. He underlined the need for adaptive strategies to address emerging threats.
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