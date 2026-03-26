Reviving cotton viability amid shrinkage in area: Experts, policymakers call for urgent action in interstate meet

The meeting that continued till late on Tuesday was attended by representatives from three cotton-growing states: Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan. (Express Photo)

Alarmed by the steady shrinkage of cotton area across northern states, experts and policymakers called for urgent, coordinated action to revive the crop’s viability, while calling upon all stakeholders to work in close coordination to tackle pest pressures and restore cotton’s profitability.

The concern was voiced at a meeting of the Interstate Consultative and Monitoring Committee on cotton held at Kheti Bhawan, Bathinda, under the chairmanship of Dr Satbir Singh Gosal, Vice-Chancellor, Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), Ludhiana. The meeting that continued till late on Tuesday was attended by representatives from three cotton-growing states: Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan.

The meeting brought together senior officers and scientists, including the Director of Agriculture, Punjab; PAU’s Director of Research; Director of Extension Education; Additional Director of Extension Education; Chief Agriculture Officers from the cotton belt; and experts from the Central Institute for Cotton Research, Sirsa.