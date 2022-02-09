Reversing gender roles: Ambala bride rides horse, takes ‘baraat’

In what can be seen as reversing gender roles, a bride here took on the role of a bridegroom, with a sword in her hand and went to the groom’s house riding a horse to marry him. She was accompanied in the ‘baraat’ by her father, mother and other relatives. The marriage party was received by the boy’s family.

The bride, Priya a law graduate, told the media that she was happy that her childhood desire to marry the boy was fulfilled. Priya said that girls should be given equal treatment. The girl’s father, Narinder Aggarwal, a resident of Geeta Nagri, Ambala said that he wanted to explode the myth that girls were inferior to boys.

He said that with this example, a message would go to the community in Rajasthan where its members were very traditional and didn’t give much honour to the female sex.