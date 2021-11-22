Revenue record rooms set up in all districts

Haryana government on Sunday announced that Modern Revenue Record Rooms (MRRR) have been set-up at all 22 district headquarters and two state headquarters (Haryana Civil Secretariat and Haryana New Secretariat). Approximately 18.5 crore Revenue Records have been digitised under the first phase, which will now be available at these record rooms.

“As per the existing practice, land records are kept in files. It is not maintained properly and takes a lot of time to search for old records. It becomes very difficult to maintain and handle these voluminous records because condition of old records is deteriorating day by day. Citizens have to go through cumbersome procedures to obtain copies of their land records by visiting the tehsil offices/patwaris time. Also the records are prone to theft, fire accident, damaged by termite, insects etc. Records are also prone to tampering,” a government spokesperson said.

In view of the rapid deterioration of old records, and to overcome all such problems, it was decided to adopt a system wherein these records are preserved. “It was therefore, decided to scan and digitise old records keeping legal requirements in view and to economise the space of record rooms by making available old data online after scanning/digitisation of the same,” the spokesperson added.

The record rooms will have a computerised system for cataloguing and indexing. The files have been stored in customised heavy duty racks using bar codes. While inaugurating the service, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said, “Under the Digital India Mission, a remarkable and historic step has been taken for the betterment of the people by digitising the revenue records of the state.”