Revenue record of property transaction linked to Majithia’s wife missing, FIR registered

Punjab Police Tuesday registered a case at Majitha police station against “unknown” accused in connection with “theft” of revenue records relating to a property transaction involving Akali leader Bikram Singh Majithia’s wife, Ganieve Grewal.

According to sources, the record documented in the file had turned up during the investigation of Enforcement Directorate in Jagdish Bhola drugs case, on the basis of which an FIR was recently registered against the former Punjab Revenue Minister Bikram Singh Majithia.

The case for missing revenue records, meanwhile, was registered on the complaint of registry clerk Yadwinder Singh, who was transferred to Majitha on July 24, 2021.

As per the FIR, Yadwinder while taking the charge pointed out that “some unknown person had stolen the revenue record dating to March 5, 2012 and that “appropriate action should be taken against that person.

“The registry number 1820 of a land sale deed of around 39 kanals and 10 marle is missing from the revenue record,” alleged Yadwinder Singh.

The FIR has been filed under Sections 380 (theft in dwelling house, etc), 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence, or giving false information to screen offender) and 120 B (punishment of criminal conspiracy)

Sources claimed that though the details are missing from the concerned office, the land mentioned in the missing file also appeared into the affidavit submitted by the Punjab politician in 2017 Punjab Assembly elections nomination papers.

Bail plea: No relief to Majithia

While granting no relief to Bikram Singh Majithia, the Punjab and Haryana High Court Wednesday issued a notice to the Punjab government over the anticipatory bail application filed by the Shiromani Akali Dal leader who has been booked under NDPS Act.

The matter came up for hearing before the Bench of Justice Lisa Gill. After the arguments by the counsels of Majithia for more than an hour, the Bench issued notice to State for January 10.

The State has been asked to file the reply by January 8 before the HC.

Majithia has been booked for alleged involvement in a drug case by the Punjab Police. Seeking anticipatory bail before the HC, Majithia through his counsels have contended that to target him is one of the major election planks of the current government.

“It is more than apparent that the present FIR has been registered against the petitioner keeping an eye on the forthcoming elections. The petitioner’s fundamental rights are at stake,” the petition read.