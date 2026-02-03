‘Returned from war-zone like situation’: HP sailor detained in US reaches home

Sailor Rikshit Chauhan (in red Himachali cap) at his home in Palampur, Kangra with local BJP leader Trilok Kapoor (second from right) after his return from the US on Sunday. (Express Photo)

“I heard many tales about the hijacking of vessels by the pirates but never imagined in my dreams that one day a similar situation could also happen with me also,” the Himachal Pradesh sailor told The Indian Express, as he returned to his family in Kangra’s Palampur on Sunday.

Rikshit Chauhan, 26, a deck cadet in the Merchant Navy, was in custody following the seizure of the Russian-flagged oil tanker Marinera by US authorities.

He said, “These were only the efforts of the Government of India through which all three of us were released from the US detention and returned safely to India. I returned from what felt like a ‘war-zone’… Although I am not supposed to speak much, our VLCC vessel’s captain, who is from Georgia, and one Chief Navigation Officer, who is from Ukraine, are still with US authorities.”