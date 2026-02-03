‘Returned from war-zone like situation’: HP sailor detained in US reaches home

Chauhan — who joined the Merchant Navy in July, 2025 — was among three Indian crew members on board the Marinera — earlier known as Bella 1. The 28-member crew tanker was intercepted and detained by the US forces in the North Atlantic in early January.

Written by: Saurabh Parashar
4 min readFeb 3, 2026 09:00 AM IST
Sailor Rikshit Chauhan (in red Himachali cap) at his home in Palampur, Kangra with local BJP leader Trilok Kapoor (second from right) after his return from the US on Sunday. (Express Photo)Sailor Rikshit Chauhan (in red Himachali cap) at his home in Palampur, Kangra with local BJP leader Trilok Kapoor (second from right) after his return from the US on Sunday. (Express Photo)
“I heard many tales about the hijacking of vessels by the pirates but never imagined in my dreams that one day a similar situation could also happen with me also,” the Himachal Pradesh sailor told The Indian Express, as he returned to his family in Kangra’s Palampur on Sunday.

Rikshit Chauhan, 26, a deck cadet in the Merchant Navy, was in custody following the seizure of the Russian-flagged oil tanker Marinera by US authorities.

He said, “These were only the efforts of the Government of India through which all three of us were released from the US detention and returned safely to India. I returned from what felt like a ‘war-zone’… Although I am not supposed to speak much, our VLCC vessel’s captain, who is from Georgia, and one Chief Navigation Officer, who is from Ukraine, are still with US authorities.”

Also Read | Himachal sailor detained in US returns home days before brother’s wedding

The cadet said, “We were on a total sailing period of 40 days to 45 days from Oman to Venezuela in our VLCC vessel. We started our sailing in the mid of December last year. As per my information, our vessel was empty and we were scheduled to bring a cargo of oil from Venezuela. Our vessel didn’t enter Venezuela territorial waters. It was on the international water border when we learned that we were detained. We found at least half a dozen US personnel… who took control of our vessel.” According to Rikshit a captain and navigation officer took control of the vessel.

“They (US personnel) didn’t harm us and never spoke to us rudely but a fear was always looming over us. We were aware about the war-like situation involving the US and Venezuela, Ukraine and Russia. Between the day when our vessel was detained and we were let off at Scotland coast, our vessel was continuously moving. We can’t anchor our vessel in deep water at sea. They (US personnel) only ‘seized’ our cell phones which I believe only to prevent us from sharing pictures and other information of the situation. My designation was a cadet and my job was on the deckside. We were allowed to perform our duties as usual.”

When asked whether he was contacted by any official of the Indian embassy, Rikshit said, “Indeed, I have consistently received phone calls since I landed in Scotland last week on January 23-24. I was informed that my tickets from Scotland to India are ready. I don’t know the man who was coordinating with us.”

Rikshit reached Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi Friday night from where he boarded a domestic flight for Chandigarh. From Chandigarh airport, he reached his house in Palampur (Kangra) by road on Sunday morning.

Political leaders, including local Congress MLA Ashish Butail, ex-CM and Leader of Opposition (LoP) Jai Ram Thakur, BJP spokesperson Trilok Kapoor and others visited Rikshit’s house over the period of time.

