Return of the native: Indo-Pak war hero visits his SSB training academy in Mohali

Loud cheers greeted Flight Lieutenant Alfred Tyrone Cooke, Vir Chakra, as he returned to a hero’s welcome at his alma mater Minerva Academy in Mohali, after 59 long years.

A war veteran, Cooke is famous for his daredevilry in shooting down a Sabre jet and severely damaging another in the India- Pakistan war of 1965. He was honoured with the Vir Chakra for his bravery.

A large crowd of cheering candidates welcomed the ramrod straight war hero, who had trained for the Services Selection Board (SSB) at this very academy in 1959.

High on josh, the SSB aspirants had prepared a cheerful banner to welcome Cooke, who also got a big bouquet from former bureaucrat Rupan Deol Bajaj, whose father had set up this academy. Also at hand were present-day faculty members Col Om Kakkar (retd), Wing Commander SP Oberoi (retd), Capt Jitendra (retd), Commodore SP Singh (retd) and academy’s COO Ranjit Bajaj.

Later, Cooke regaled the students with his account of the battle against the Sabres. He recounted how he shot down his enemies and saved the airbase from getting critically damaged.

The war hero also took a jog down the memory lane with a visit to the pilot aptitude battery test room which he was coming back to after 59 years.

PVC Capt.Vikram Batra, PVC Flying Officer Nirmal Jit Singh Sekhon (Airforce’s only PVC awardee), former chief of army staff Gen J.J. Singh are among other notable alumni of this academy.