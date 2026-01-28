Retroactive fines from day 1: Haryana’s big warning to Murthal’s famous dhabas amid concerns about pollution

Amid growing concerns over pollution and water management, Haryana Environment Minister Rao Narbir Singh Wednesday warned dhaba owners in Murthal of strict action and heavy penalties if environmental norms are violated, with fines potentially calculated from the date of construction till the date of inspection.

The warning was issued during a meeting with dhaba operators located along the Grand Trunk (GT) Road, particularly in the Murthal stretch of Sonipat district, which has emerged over the years as one of North India’s most popular dining hubs. Renowned for its iconic parathas and round-the-clock eateries, Murthal attracts thousands of visitors every day, including non-resident Indians (NRIs), highway travellers, and youngsters from the National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi, Gurgaon, and other neighbouring regions.

With its 24/7 dhabas and heavy daily footfall, Murthal has witnessed rapid commercial growth over the past two decades. However, this expansion has also led to mounting concerns about unregulated construction, improper wastewater discharge, improper solid waste disposal, and increased pressure on groundwater resources.

Several dhabas have come under scrutiny in the past during inspections by the National Green Tribunal (NGT), the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), and state pollution control authorities for alleged violations of environmental norms, resulting in notices, closure orders, and penalties.

The minister chaired the meeting in the presence of local MLA Devender Kadyan and senior officials of the Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB). Emphasising the need for stricter compliance, Rao Narbir Singh said that “Murthal’s popularity and scale of operations make environmental regulation essential to prevent long-term ecological damage”.

The minister reiterated that “all dhabas must strictly comply with norms prescribed by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), National Green Tribunal (NGT), and the Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB). These include mandatory installation and proper operation of sewage treatment plants (STPs) or connection to common treatment plants (CTPs) to ensure treatment and reuse of wastewater; obtaining consent to establish and consent to operate from the pollution control board; and ensuring that untreated sewage is not discharged into drains, open land, or water bodies”.

Other mandatory norms include proper solid waste management, segregation of biodegradable and non-biodegradable waste, safe disposal of food waste, installation of grease traps in kitchen areas, control of air pollution from generators and cooking operations, and adherence to prescribed noise pollution limits. Dhabas are also required to maintain records of water consumption and wastewater treatment and comply with fire safety and sanitation standards.

Story continues below this ad

Rao Narbir Singh made it clear that “dhaba operators running establishments without change of land use (CLU) permission must immediately complete all required documentation related to land use approvals, municipal taxes, and other statutory charges”.

He added that “even dhabas with approved CLU permissions are not exempt from environmental compliance and will face action if norms are violated”.

‘Not against business interest’

Clarifying the government’s intent, the minister said the objective is not to harm businesses or livelihoods. “The government does not intend to act against business interests. Our aim is to protect the environment, conserve water resources, and ensure that all commercial activities operate in an organised and lawful manner,” he said.

To move towards a comprehensive and practical solution, the minister directed HSPCB Secretary Yogesh Kumar to hold discussions with the Board Chairman at the earliest and initiate necessary steps to address compliance-related issues raised by dhaba owners.

Story continues below this ad

During the meeting, dhaba operators pointed out that during past inspections by the NGT and other agencies, penalties and closure orders have often been calculated retrospectively, from the date of construction of the dhaba till the date of inspection, leading to heavy financial liabilities. Responding to this, Rao Narbir Singh advised operators to ensure timely compliance with all environmental and statutory norms to avoid punitive action.

Appealing for cooperation, the minister urged dhaba owners to voluntarily adopt eco-friendly practices and work with the administration to preserve Murthal’s identity as a major food destination. He concluded by stating that with collective effort, Murthal can be made clean, safe, and environmentally sustainable without compromising its popularity.

Key norms for Murthal dhabas