Retired SP shoots himself dead in Hisar

A retired Haryana Police officer, Ram Singh, on Sunday committed suicide at his farmhouse in village Khairampur Dhani in Adampur, Hisar district of Haryana. Ram Singh, 64, retired as Superintendent of Police, from Rewari district in Haryana in 2012.

“Ram Singh, who was living with his family in Gurgaon, had come to his farmhouse in Adampur around 2 pm, today. He shot himself with his .32 bore revolver. His body was spotted by one of his farm labourers at around 3 pm. We are in the process of recording the statements of the deceased’s family members,” one of the investigating police officers said.

After police were informed about the incident, Adampur police station personnel and senior police officers of Hisar range reached the farm house and inspected the spot. A team of forensic experts also inspected the spot to rule out possibility of any foul play. Preliminary investigations conducted by the police revealed that Ram Singh was under stress due to some pending land dispute.

Police initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 CrPC, informed the deceased’s family members about the incident and sent the body to the civil hospital for postmortem examination.

“We received information through the Police Control Room. We also heard that there was some pending land dispute because of which he was under stress, but we are yet verifying the details about that. Further investigations are yet on,” Inspector General of Police, Hisar Range, Sanjay Kumar told The Indian Express.

