Retired patwaris, kanungos to be recruited on contract basis for vacant posts: Jalandhar DC

IN VIEW of the shortage of patwaris in the state, the Punjab government has decided to recruit retired patwaris and kanungos on contract basis for 221 vacant posts of revenue patwaris in the district.

Deputy Commissioner Ghanshyam Thori said that as per the approval received from the finance department, this recruitment is being carried out till July 31, 2022, or regular recruitment on these posts, whichever happens earlier.

He further said that a committee has been constituted at the district level to fill up vacant posts of 221 revenue patwaris in the district, comprising the additional deputy commissioner (G), SDM and district revenue officer are members.

Thori said retired patwaris/kanungos who would be recruited will get a fixed salary of Rs 25,000 per month.

Retired patwaris/kanungos applying for posts should not be more than 64 years of age, not being facing criminal case or departmental investigation conducted, and their service record should be clean.

The DC said that applications for recruitment can be submitted from September 1 to 15, 2021 with the district revenue office at the District Administrative Complex.