Retired IAF sergeant tries to enter Air Force station in Chandigarh, nabbed

Thursday, Jan 19, 2023
A retired sergeant from the Indian Air Force was Wednesday held for trying to gain entry inside the 3 Base Repair Depot (BRD) Air Force Station in Chandigarh on the basis of the photocopy of his expired identity card, officials said.

The police identified the man as Pawan Rohilla, 45, a resident of Eco City at New Chandigarh in Mohali district, Punjab. The suspect was nabbed at the main gate of 3BRD around 4.30 pm.

Sources said that Rohilla had produced a coloured copy of his identity card bearing serial number – 1118850 to Sergeant Ajit Singh who was on duty, and the official found it to be fake. He appraised his senior officers, including Group Captain B S Dhillon.

On interrogation Pawan Rohilla, who retired from the service four years ago, is learnt to have confessed to keeping photocopies of his ID card with him.

“We lodged a First Information Report (FIR) under Section 419 (impersonation) against the former IAF Sergeant. Efforts are being made to recover other photocopies of his identity card from him,” said an officer at Sector 31 police station.

The officials are questioning him to ascertain the motive behind his efforts to get inside the restricted area and verify if he had entered the premises earlier.

First published on: 19-01-2023 at 16:15 IST
