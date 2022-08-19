scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, August 19, 2022

Retired HC judge to probe death of Haryana DSP during raid on mining mafia

Surender Singh, who was the Tauru DSP, was killed on July 19 when a truck he had signalled to stop rammed him.

delhi news live updates july 2022Nuh: Police personnel at the crime scene after DSP Surender Singh Bishnoi was allegedly mowed down to death by the mining mafia at Pachgaon in Nuh district, Haryana, Tuesday, July 19, 2022. (PTI Photo)

The Haryana government on Friday notified a commission of inquiry to investigate the death of deputy superintendent of police Surender Singh, who was mowed down allegedly by a mining mafia in Nuh.

Singh, who was the Tauru DSP, was killed on July 19 when a truck he had signalled to stop rammed him. He had gone to Pachgaon near Tauru to conduct raids on illegal miners in the Aravalli hills.

Additional chief secretary (home) T V S N Prasad issued the notification for the commission of inquiry headed by Justice L N Mittal, formerly of the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

According to the notification, the commission will look into the circumstances leading to the assault on Singh and suggest measures to prevent the recurrence of such incidents and to curb the illegal mining in the area.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Explained: Manish Sisodia raided by CBI, what is the alleged scam in Delh...Premium
Explained: Manish Sisodia raided by CBI, what is the alleged scam in Delh...
Delhi Confidential: Rajeev Chandrasekhar takes a break from work for a sp...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Rajeev Chandrasekhar takes a break from work for a sp...
Hamid Karzai: ‘After Taliban takeover, I told Indian envoy not to l...Premium
Hamid Karzai: ‘After Taliban takeover, I told Indian envoy not to l...
Experts Explain: An India Blockchain PlatformPremium
Experts Explain: An India Blockchain Platform

“The commission shall complete the inquiry and submit its report to the state government of Haryana within a period of one month from the date of publication of this notification in the official gazette or such extended period as approved by honourable chief minister from time to time,” the notification read.

More from Chandigarh

The commission can devise its own procedure for conducting the inquiry subject to provisions of the Commissions of Inquiry Act 1952, it added.

First published on: 19-08-2022 at 06:01:13 pm
Next Story

Sports Ministry requests FIFA, AFC to allow Indian clubs play AFC tournaments

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Most Popular

1

'Two wickets down, one to go': BJP tears into AAP after CBI raid on Manish Sisodia

2

Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha expected to lose Rs 100 cr, Akshay Kumar's Raksha Bandhan is his worst performer in 2022

3

Happy Krishna Janmashtami 2022: Wishes, Images, Quotes, Whatsapp messages, status, and photos

4

Ranbir Kapoor says pregnant Alia Bhatt 'has phaeloed' in live video, she looks at him in disbelief. Watch

5

Happy Krishna Janmashtami 2022: Wishes, Images, Quotes, Whatsapp messages, status, and photos

Featured Stories

Bollywood and the boycott campaign: How long will film biggies remain sil...
Bollywood and the boycott campaign: How long will film biggies remain sil...
Kerala judge's comments: Putting the victim on trial
Kerala judge's comments: Putting the victim on trial
Explained: The vulnerabilities in Apple that India's IT Minister has flag...
Explained: The vulnerabilities in Apple that India's IT Minister has flag...
Explained: Manish Sisodia raided by CBI, what is the alleged scam in Delh...
Explained: Manish Sisodia raided by CBI, what is the alleged scam in Delh...
J&K 25-lakh row: How are voters added to electoral rolls
J&K 25-lakh row: How are voters added to electoral rolls
In BJP rejig, two promotions and a signal to its Haryana leaders
In BJP rejig, two promotions and a signal to its Haryana leaders
National integration and commitment to democracy have been weakening in India
Ashutosh Varshney writes

National integration and commitment to democracy have been weakening in India

How Maharashtra leaders are reading the Delhi signals
Gadkari out, Fadnavis in

How Maharashtra leaders are reading the Delhi signals

Premium
Hyderabad cops detain BJP MLA who threatened to disrupt Munawar Faruqui’s show
In Hyderabad

Hyderabad cops detain BJP MLA who threatened to disrupt Munawar Faruqui’s show

BSF jawan killed in ambush near India-Bangladesh border

BSF jawan killed in ambush near India-Bangladesh border

Sunak takes time out of campaign for temple visit on Janmashtami

Sunak takes time out of campaign for temple visit on Janmashtami

This Taapsee Pannu-starrer never feels like an Anurag Kashyap film
Dobaaraa review

This Taapsee Pannu-starrer never feels like an Anurag Kashyap film

Premium
Why is swine flu surging in Maharashtra? What are the symptoms?

Why is swine flu surging in Maharashtra? What are the symptoms?

US passes landmark climate change law, wildfires in Europe, and more
Top climate stories this week

US passes landmark climate change law, wildfires in Europe, and more

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022
SPONSORED

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 19: Latest News
Advertisement