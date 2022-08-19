Retired HC judge to probe death of Haryana DSP during raid on mining mafia

The Haryana government on Friday notified a commission of inquiry to investigate the death of deputy superintendent of police Surender Singh, who was mowed down allegedly by a mining mafia in Nuh.

Singh, who was the Tauru DSP, was killed on July 19 when a truck he had signalled to stop rammed him. He had gone to Pachgaon near Tauru to conduct raids on illegal miners in the Aravalli hills.

Additional chief secretary (home) T V S N Prasad issued the notification for the commission of inquiry headed by Justice L N Mittal, formerly of the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

According to the notification, the commission will look into the circumstances leading to the assault on Singh and suggest measures to prevent the recurrence of such incidents and to curb the illegal mining in the area.

“The commission shall complete the inquiry and submit its report to the state government of Haryana within a period of one month from the date of publication of this notification in the official gazette or such extended period as approved by honourable chief minister from time to time,” the notification read.

The commission can devise its own procedure for conducting the inquiry subject to provisions of the Commissions of Inquiry Act 1952, it added.