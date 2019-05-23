Retired HC judge to head 3-member panel to probe HUDA multiple allotments

The Punjab and Haryana High Court constituted a committee headed by a retired High Court judge to probe the instances of multiple or double allotment of plots and flats in Haryana by the Haryana Urban Development Authority.

The committee, as per the court order, will have Justice (retired) Rameshwar Singh Malik as the Chairman and retired District & Sessions Judge G S Saran along with retired IPS Officer S S Sidhu as other members. The Committee was asked by the HC to inquire whether there was a violation of policy in allotment of plots, flats and other sites by the HUDA at the relevant time of allotment.

The committee was further directed to verify whether any FIR has been registered against the allottees who filed wrong affidavit and were given second or more allotments in the name of their spouses or dependent children. “A detailed chart be prepared after verification from the original record by mentioning the details…,” read the order, adding a category-wise report be placed before the High Court.

HUDA had found there were more than 2000 cases of double or multiple plot allotments in the state. A number of high-profile names had been included in the list placed before the court. The allotments were made in violation of the policy of allotment of HUDA which restricted the allotment to only one per person during the whole lifetime.

The HC had come across the large scale violations while hearing an anticipatory bail plea of an accused in 2013 and found in many cases the plots were allotted even in the name of spouses and dependent children.

The committee has been directed to start functioning from June 1 and initially a period of three months has been given to it to complete the exercise.