Retired cop kills wife by smashing her head, held

A retired head constable of Punjab Police was arrested on Tuesday morning for allegedly killing his wife by smashing her head on the floor in Mohali’s Phase 11. Police said they had arrested the culprit from the spot and suspect that the motive for the murder could be the fact that the suspect’s wife was a witness in an attempt to murder case.

Investigators identified the arrested man as Kartar Singh (70) who was out on bail in a case of attempt to murder. The suspect’s wife, Kuldeep Kaur (60), was a witness in the same case. Police said that Kartar was a head constable in Punjab Police and then had moved to Chandigarh Police, before retiring 12 years ago.

The incident came to light around 8.30am, when the couple’s son, who is deputed with an SP as a reader, called the Phase XI Station House Officer (SHO), Mohit Kumar Singla, and asked him to check his father’s residence which is located in Lower Income Group (LIG) flats.

SHO Singla, who is a deputy SP, told The Indian Express that he received the call from Kuldeep Kaur’s son and immediately sent a police team to the spot. Later, he visited the spot himself.

Singla said that as per a preliminary probe, they had determined that Kartar had locked the door of the flat from inside and then smashed Kuldeep’s head on the floor multiple times, thereby killing her on the spot.

“We rushed Kuldeep Kaur to a private hospital in Sohana where the doctors declared her brought dead. We have arrested Kartar Singh from the spot,” SHO Mohit Singla added.

Prodded for more details, Singla said that Kuldeep Kaur had called her son after getting into an argument with her husband. Following this, the son called the police.

When asked about the reason behind the murder, the SHO stated that the preliminary investigations have found that the accused Kartar Singh had opened fired at his brother-in-law in 2017 and was booked in an attempt to murder case, which Kuldeep Kaur was an eyewitness.

“It could be the reason that triggered the murder. Or the killing could be a fallout of a family dispute. We are probing the case from all angles at present,” he added.

The SHO added that Kuldeep Kaur used to earlier live with her son in Sector 66 while Kartar Singh alone in the Phase XI flat.

The SHO said, “Kartar Singh had come out of jail a few days ago and had called Kuldeep Kaur several times to visit him to sort out their issues. On Tuesday, Kuldeep Kaur had come to visit Kartar Singh during which the incident took place.”

Police have booked Kartar Singh on murder charges on the complaint of the victim’s son.