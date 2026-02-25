Retired colonel who advised ‘Dhurandhar’ team gets Veteran Achievers Award from Army chief

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
A retired Indian Army officer who played an important part in advising the director of the latest Bollywood blockbuster, Dhurandhar, has been presented with the Veteran Achievers Award by the Chief of Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi.
The award was presented to Colonel Bhupendra Shahi (retd) on February 25 in New Delhi during the Retiring Officers Seminar. Colonel Shahi was among the four distinguished veterans presented with the award for their exceptional post-retirement contributions to nation-building, social welfare, and youth empowerment.
According to an Army statement, Colonel Shahi (retd) has made a unique contribution as a military consultant in the Hindi film industry, ensuring the authentic and dignified portrayal of the Army in films such as Shershaah and Dhurandhar. He also remains actively engaged in veterans’ welfare initiatives.
A former Infantry officer with multiple tours of duty in counter-insurgency areas, Ladakh, as well as conflict zones like Kargil and Siachen Glacier, Colonel Shahi (retd), a Mohali-based veteran, has been an advisor on the military aspects of nine movies, including the latest blockbuster, which was extensively filmed in Ladakh.
A third-generation Army officer, Colonel Shahi (retd) served in the 15th Battalion of Jammu and Kashmir Rifles (JAKRIF) for more than two decades before taking premature retirement. He also did a stint in the National Security Guards (NSG) and is well versed with anti-terror operations, besides having been deployed twice on Siachen Glacier, the world’s highest battlefield.
After initially working in adventure tourism, he was contacted by many movie producers for technical assistance relating to the Army. “After Shershaah became a hit, I started getting offers by word of mouth. I have worked with directors like Nikhil Advani, Ram Madhwani and movie houses like Dharma Productions, Colour Yellow Productions, etc,” he said. He is also associated with the second part of Dhurandhar, which will be released in March.
“I started working on Dhurandhar in 2024 after being approached by an executive producer of the movie, Rahul Gandhi. My task essentially was to help the movie producers get the requisite permissions from the Army and the Indian Air Force (IAF), making sure that the script portrays the Army in the right way, and there is no negativity of armed forces. The scenes that involve the military must look authentic and realistic,” said Col Shahi (retd).
Thanking the Chief of Army Staff for presenting him with the award, Col Shahi (retd) said it was a motivating force for all those veterans who continue to serve the nation after retirement.
Among others who received the award is Lieutenant Colonel Harbir Singh (retd), who is deeply involved in veterans’ welfare, youth leadership initiatives, and community upliftment. His efforts span pension assistance, motivational outreach, rural development, flood relief and the construction of a Shaheed Dwar to honour fallen soldiers.
Another awardee, Subedar (Honorary Lieutenant) Dnyadeo Kondiba More (retd), has devoted over two decades to education and sports mentoring, guiding numerous students towards excellence and inspiring many to join the Armed Forces.
Similarly, Subedar (Honorary Captain) Darshan Singh (retd), now a practising lawyer, provides free legal assistance to veterans and their families and continues to safeguard the interests of the veterans’ community.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram