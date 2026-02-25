Retired colonel who advised ‘Dhurandhar’ team gets Veteran Achievers Award from Army chief

The award was presented to Colonel Bhupendra Shahi (retd) on February 25 in New Delhi during the Retiring Officers Seminar. (Express Photo)

A retired Indian Army officer who played an important part in advising the director of the latest Bollywood blockbuster, Dhurandhar, has been presented with the Veteran Achievers Award by the Chief of Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi.

The award was presented to Colonel Bhupendra Shahi (retd) on February 25 in New Delhi during the Retiring Officers Seminar. Colonel Shahi was among the four distinguished veterans presented with the award for their exceptional post-retirement contributions to nation-building, social welfare, and youth empowerment.

According to an Army statement, Colonel Shahi (retd) has made a unique contribution as a military consultant in the Hindi film industry, ensuring the authentic and dignified portrayal of the Army in films such as Shershaah and Dhurandhar. He also remains actively engaged in veterans’ welfare initiatives.