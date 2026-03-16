Retired Army officer tricked into downloading malicious APK file, ‘duped’ of over Rs 12 lakh

Cyber officials said that once installed, the malicious app can steal banking credentials entered on the device, read OTPs from SMS messages, intercept notifications and mirror the phone screen using accessibility features.(Image generated using Google Gemini)

A retired Army officer from Chandigarh was allegedly duped of over Rs 12 lakh after cyber fraudsters tricked him into downloading a malicious APK file on his mobile phone, compromising his banking details and enabling unauthorised transfers from his account.

According to an FIR registered at the Cyber Crime Police Station, Chandigarh, the victim, Colonel Rajbir Singh Duggal (82), a city resident, reported that the fraud took place when he attempted to book a courier pickup online.

As per the complaint, on March 9, Duggal searched the internet for the contact number of Blue Dart Courier to send a parcel to Pune. After calling a number found through Google search, his call was allegedly transferred to a person posing as an online executive. The caller asked him to make an online payment of Rs 10 to confirm the parcel pickup.

Duggal first attempted the payment through his SBI account, but the transaction failed. He then made the payment successfully through his HDFC credit card. Later, the alleged fraudster contacted him on WhatsApp and asked him to download an APK file, claiming that it was required to process the courier pickup request.