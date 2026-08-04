Retired Army Captain’s wife strangled to death by domestic help in Haryana

Sunita had been working at Neera and Chandramohan's house in Panchkula's Sector 21for nearly 10 years, and they trusted her completely, the police said. (Image generated using AI)

A search for missing jewellery ended in tragedy in Haryana’s Panchkula when a retired Army Captain’s wife was found dead on the rooftop of a house in Sector 21 on Monday evening, allegedly murdered by her domestic help.

According to the police, 70-year-old Neera Mehta, the wife of Chandramohan, a retired Indian Army Captain, went to her domestic help’s house on Monday to question her about some missing jewellery. During the conversation, an argument allegedly broke out between the two, leading to Mehta being strangled to death. After the murder, the domestic help and her son allegedly carried Mehta’s body to the rooftop of a neighbouring house and hid it behind roof tiles.