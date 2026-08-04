Retired Army Captain’s wife strangled to death by domestic help in Haryana

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A search for missing jewellery ended in tragedy in Haryana’s Panchkula when a retired Army Captain’s wife was found dead on the rooftop of a house in Sector 21 on Monday evening, allegedly murdered by her domestic help.
According to the police, 70-year-old Neera Mehta, the wife of Chandramohan, a retired Indian Army Captain, went to her domestic help’s house on Monday to question her about some missing jewellery. During the conversation, an argument allegedly broke out between the two, leading to Mehta being strangled to death. After the murder, the domestic help and her son allegedly carried Mehta’s body to the rooftop of a neighbouring house and hid it behind roof tiles.
A murder case has been lodged against the domestic help and her son at the Sector 21 police station. Both have been arrested and are being questioned, the police said.
According to the police, Mehta and Chandramohan stayed at House No 366 in Sector 21. Their two sons live in the United States. “The woman had been working as their domestic help for nearly 10 years, and they trusted her completely. She lived in the same sector. The owner of that house had employed her family as caretakers,” one of the investigating police officers said.
On Monday, Mehta discovered that some jewellery was missing from her house. Suspecting her domestic help, she decided to question her. After Chandramohan left home to play golf, Mehta told him that she was going to her help’s house to ask her about the missing jewellery, the police said. However, she never returned home.
Around 3 pm, Chandramohan returned from playing golf and found that Mehta was not at home. He first searched the neighbourhood and checked with relatives and acquaintances, but she was nowhere to be found. He then informed the Sector 21 police post, after which the police began an investigation and found her body late in the evening.
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