Retd judge who probed sacrilege cases bats for govt jobs to two injured in police firing

A retired judge of Punjab and Haryana High Court, who headed a one-man commission that probed cases of sacrilege of Guru Granth Sahib, has written to Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi suggesting government jobs two two persons who suffered injuries in police firing on protesters in 2017.

Justice Ranjit Singh (retired) has suggested “class III government job” for a Beant Singh who was seriously injured in Behbal Kalan police firing, and “appropriate government job” for Ajit Singh who had sustained injuring in similar police firing at Kotkapura on people protesting against the desecration of the Guru Granth Sahib.

“Beant Singh is the injured eyewitness of police action at Behbal Kalan who has named the police officers responsible for firing. Beant Singh not only needs protection, being the prime witness, but requires sympathy also. Moved by his plight, who has not only suffered physical damage but serious danger to his career…I have thought it appropriate to take up his case with you,” Justice Singh has written in his letter to CM dated October 14.

“If the government has offered jobs to the heirs of farmers, who have died during farmers’ agitation, case of Beant Singh is on equal footing if not on better place,” Justice Singh observed.

“Keeping in view the extensive damage suffered by Beant Singh, the Commission had recommended monetary compensation of Rs.35 lakh whereas the government had enhanced it to Rs 50 lack. He was also reimbursed a sum of Rs 2,60,434 spent by him on his treatment. He not only suffered bodily injury but could not join BSF for which he had been selected due to being injured,” wrote Justice Singh, adding that the Commission of Inquiry had also recommended that Beant Singh be granted job on compassionate grounds as per his qualifications.

Justice Singh noted that Beant was appointed as cook, a class IV job. “The then government had adjusted Beant Singh on a menial job carrying Rs 5000 as salary,” he wrote, adding that Beant’s request for class III job “has not been accepted on misplaced ground that he had been given job on the basis of recommendation by the Commission”.

He said Beant was given the class IV job in 2016, whereas the Commission had made recommendation in 2018.

Justice Singh stated in the letter that any “sensitive and well meaning government” is “expected to honour” the recommendation of the Commission constituted by it. He said that the then government had given appointment to the wife of Gurdev Singh, a Dera Premi, as constable upon his death in crime incident whereas “Beant had suffered injuries during police action”.

Justice Singh also requested for “appropriate government job” for 19-year-old Ajit Singh who he said had suffered a serious bullet injury in his thighs in police action at Kotkapura on October 14, 2015.

“You may recollect that the police had ignored to acknowledge injured Ajit Singh with purpose to hide the fact of opening firing by police at Chowk Kotkapura. FIR in this regard was recorded in 2018 on the recommendation of the Commission report. You are aware about the fate of investigation done by SIT regarding this incident. (Punjab and Haryana) High Court has quashed the investigation conducted by SIT,” wrote Justice Singh.

He added that considering the nature of injury and handicap suffered by Ajit Singh, the Commission had recommended compensation of Rs 40 lakh to him, which the government had enhanced to Rs 60 lakh. “Ajit Singh was reimbursed the cost incurred by him on his treatment besides allowing a sum of Rs 15,000 per month as attendant allowance. Besides recommended compensation, the Commission had made a special reference to the case of Ajit Singh… the Commission had written to the Chief Minister to provide him an appropriate job as per his qualifications. He has now graduated,” wrote Justice Singh.

“Though it is no more in my domain to interfere but I feel my moral obligation to remind the government to honour the recommendation of the Commission constituted by it,” Justice Singh said in the letter, adding that he would “once again request you to consider the case of Ajit Singh for appointment on compassionate ground which would show the government in good light.”