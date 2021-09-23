Retd HC judge to probe Karnal police lathicharge

Haryana government on Wednesday appointed Justice (retd) Somnath Aggarwal as a one-man inquiry commission to probe the sequence of events leading to the police lathicharge on farmers at Bastara toll plaza in Haryana’s Karnal on August 28. The retired Punjab and Haryana High Court judge will also probe the role of IAS officer Ayush Sinha, who, as then Karnal SDM, was caught on tape for his controversial “break the heads” remark.