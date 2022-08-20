Retd HC judge to probe DSP’s killing in Nuh

The Haryana government Friday notified a one-man commission of inquiry to investigate the killing of DSP Surender Singh, who was allegedly mowed down by a dumper truck in Nuh during a raid against illegal stone mining on July 19.

Justice L N Mittal, a retired judge of Punjab and Haryana High Court, will head the commission, according to the notification issued by Additional Chief Secretary (Home) T V S N Prasad.

According to the notification, the commission will look into the circumstances leading to the assault and death of the police officer and suggest measures to prevent the recurrence of such incidents and curb illegal mining in the area. “The commission shall complete the inquiry and submit its report to the state government of Haryana within a month from the date of publication of this notification in the official gazette or such extended period as approved by the chief minister from time to time. The commission can devise procedure for conducting the inquiry subject to provisions of the Commissions of Inquiry Act 1952,” the notification read.

State Home Minister Anil Vij had earlier said the government will set up a probe commission, which will also look into all aspects of illegal mining.

Surender Singh, the then Tauru DSP, was allegedly mowed down by the dumper truck after he signalled its driver to stop. The DSP had gone to Pachgaon near Tauru to conduct a raid against illegal mining. Twelve people have so far been arrested in connection with the killing.