Retail store directed to pay Rs 12,000, replace defective microwave that spoilt dishes

The store executive, who attended to the complaint, admitted to the said defects and assured to get them rectified or arrange a replacement of the product. However, when nothing happened, she filed a formal complaint at the Consumer Commission.

The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has directed an electronic retail store in the city to pay Rs 12,000 and replace a customer’s defective microwave with a new one.

Sonika Bhatia, alleged that she purchased a microwave from Croma store at Sector 26, at a cost of Rs 12,990 on December 3, 2018. She stated that there was defect in the temperature control function of the microwave, due to which the dishes she tried were spoilt. Sonika brought the matter to the store’s sales manager’s notice and the regional manager. The store executive who attended to the complaint, admitted to the said defects and assured to get them rectified or, as an alternative, arrange a replacement of the product. However, when nothing happened, she filed a formal complaint at the Consumer Commission.

Notice of the complaint was sent to the authorities of Croma, seeking their version of the case. However, nobody appeared on behalf of Croma, despite service, therefore, they were proceeded ex-parte on August 8, 2020.

The Commission, after hearing the matter, held that it is established beyond all reasonable doubts that the complaint is genuine and the harassment suffered by the complainant is also writ large. It thus directed the regional manager and the sales manager at Croma store to replace the complainant’s defective microwave with new one of the same make, model and configuration, with fresh warranty; and to pay Rs 7,000 as compensation to the complainant for deficiency in service, unfair trade practice, and to also pay a sum of Rs 5,000 to the complainant as litigation expenses.

