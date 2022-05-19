scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, May 18, 2022
Must Read

Resuscitating the heart: Daylong workshop held at PGI

The intense one-day programme also included special scenarios of maternal, neonatal, and perioperative cardiac arrest with leadership and human factors as didactic lectures.

By: Express News Service |
May 19, 2022 4:31:42 am
Punjab news, Chandigarh city news, Chandigarh, India news, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India NewsTo bring forth this workshop was a long-pending plan which took a serious thought due to the unexplained death of a young doctor a year back.

Trauma Anesthesia Group at PGI, spearheaded by women in anesthesiology Prof Kajal Jain, Jeetinder K Makkar, and Nidhi Bhatia conducted a day-long intense resuscitation boot camp, ‘Learning the Art of Resuscitation in Emergency Room: Make the Heart Beat!’.

The hallmark of this workshop was a hands-on session with faculty to student ratio of 1:3. 90 resident doctors from various parts of North India received hands-on training in various aspects of resuscitation, including, learning the skill of basic life support, managing uncontrollable bleed, inserting chest tubes in trauma patients, securing IV lines and airways in life-threatening situations, and reviewing cardiac arrest drugs. The role of ultrasound and its integration with resuscitation was taught through various stations. The intense one-day programme also included special scenarios of maternal, neonatal, and perioperative cardiac arrest with leadership and human factors as didactic lectures. The programme was appreciated by delegates across all specialties including anesthesia, surgery, orthopedics, obstetrics, internal medicine, oral health sciences, radiodiagnosis, and community medicine.

More from Chandigarh

To bring forth this workshop was a long-pending plan which took a serious thought due to the unexplained death of a young doctor a year back. This accident victim was brought in from a nearby roadside to PGI, was attended instantaneously by a group of young doctors, but could not be saved. The need for coordinated efforts and the role of prehospital transfers was not optimal. Trauma, says Prof Jain, claims the lives of young and old alike and hence there is a need for the medical fraternity to give a structured programme conducive to the settings in India, rather than following a programme from the West. The internationally acclaimed Advanced Trauma Life Support (ATLS) programme was also launched in a similar fashion. A surgeon lost his kin in a helicopter crash and curated the famous ATLS programme.

Best of Express Premium

A G Perarivalan writes: My hope was my mother… the life-saving plan...Premium
A G Perarivalan writes: My hope was my mother… the life-saving plan...
Why was Deepika Padukone dressed in sofa upholstery at Cannes?Premium
Why was Deepika Padukone dressed in sofa upholstery at Cannes?
UPSC CSE Key – May 18, 2022: What you need to read todayPremium
UPSC CSE Key – May 18, 2022: What you need to read today
Explained: The content and scope of Article 142, invoked by Supreme Court...Premium
Explained: The content and scope of Article 142, invoked by Supreme Court...
More Premium Stories >>

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

EXPRESS OPINION

More Lifestyle

More Explained

More Entertainment

More Tech

Advertisement

Photos

kangana ranaut, shilpa shetty, bhagyashree
Shilpa Shetty, Ananya Panday, Bhagyashree, Kangana Ranaut: 12 celebrity photos you should not miss today

Photos

In pictures: Flamingos paint Navi Mumbai pink in large numbers

Photos

OnePlus 9RT first look
First look: OnePlus 9RT with triple camera, 120 Hz display launched in India

Best of Express

Advertisement
Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

More Explained

EXPRESS OPINION

May 18: Latest News

Advertisement