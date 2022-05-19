Resuscitating the heart: Daylong workshop held at PGI

Trauma Anesthesia Group at PGI, spearheaded by women in anesthesiology Prof Kajal Jain, Jeetinder K Makkar, and Nidhi Bhatia conducted a day-long intense resuscitation boot camp, ‘Learning the Art of Resuscitation in Emergency Room: Make the Heart Beat!’.

The hallmark of this workshop was a hands-on session with faculty to student ratio of 1:3. 90 resident doctors from various parts of North India received hands-on training in various aspects of resuscitation, including, learning the skill of basic life support, managing uncontrollable bleed, inserting chest tubes in trauma patients, securing IV lines and airways in life-threatening situations, and reviewing cardiac arrest drugs. The role of ultrasound and its integration with resuscitation was taught through various stations. The intense one-day programme also included special scenarios of maternal, neonatal, and perioperative cardiac arrest with leadership and human factors as didactic lectures. The programme was appreciated by delegates across all specialties including anesthesia, surgery, orthopedics, obstetrics, internal medicine, oral health sciences, radiodiagnosis, and community medicine.

To bring forth this workshop was a long-pending plan which took a serious thought due to the unexplained death of a young doctor a year back. This accident victim was brought in from a nearby roadside to PGI, was attended instantaneously by a group of young doctors, but could not be saved. The need for coordinated efforts and the role of prehospital transfers was not optimal. Trauma, says Prof Jain, claims the lives of young and old alike and hence there is a need for the medical fraternity to give a structured programme conducive to the settings in India, rather than following a programme from the West. The internationally acclaimed Advanced Trauma Life Support (ATLS) programme was also launched in a similar fashion. A surgeon lost his kin in a helicopter crash and curated the famous ATLS programme.