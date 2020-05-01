Resuming economic activity: Haryana introduces ‘automatic approval’ system for industry

Automatic self-generated approvals would be accorded within moments of applications being submitted on the portal as per the norms”, as per the statement. Automatic self-generated approvals would be accorded within moments of applications being submitted on the portal as per the norms”, as per the statement.

The Haryana government Friday issued new guidelines giving conditional relaxation to industry with immediate effect for resumption of economic activities in the state.

“The industrial units, commercial establishments and construction projects in 14 districts will be allowed an “automatic approval” after obtaining a self-declaration online. However, these units will need to comply with the standard operating procedures (SOPs) of the Union Ministry of Home Affairs,” a government statement said.

These guidelines would be applicable only to units not falling in a containment zone.

In guidelines will be implemented in 14 districts — Ambala, Bhiwani, Charkhi Dadri, Fatehabad, Hisar, Jind, Kaithal, Karnal, Kurukshetra, Mahendergarh, Rewari, Rohtak, Sirsa and Yamunanagar.

“Automatic self-generated approvals would be accorded within moments of applications being submitted on the portal as per the norms”, as per the statement.

However, industries, commercial establishments and construction projects employing less than 10 workers in any of the 22 districts need not apply to the state government and may resume operations subject to the social distancing norms and other requirements as mentioned in MHA guidelines.

Deputy Commissioners have been given the authority to review the on-ground situation and can review the guidelines depending upon the increase/decrease in COVID-19 cases.

The government will give preference to 100 per cent-export oriented units and units with 100 per cent in-situ labour. In case the industrial unit or commercial establishment makes arrangement for the labour to stay in a building near to the factory premises or project site, such cases would be treated similar to in-situ labour projects.

For industries, industrial establishments, and commercial and private establishments other than IT and IT-enables services units, if the workforce requirement is up to 20 people, 100 per cent of the requirement would be allowed whereas, in case there is requirement of more than 20 people, 50 per cent of the workforce or 20 people, whichever is higher, would be allowed.

“For IT and ITes units, in case of workforce requirement of up to 20 people, 50 per cent of the requirement would be allowed whereas, in case of requirement of more than 20 people, 33 per cent of the workforce or 10 people, whichever is higher, would be allowed,” the statement said.

Construction Projects

In every case of in-situ construction projects, operations would be allowed with 100 per cent workforce. However, no passes would be issued for the same. In case of non-in-situ projects, operations would be allowed with 50 per cent of the workforce with issuance of blue passes.

What if case count reaches 15

In case the number of COVID-19 cases in any of these 14 districts reaches 15, all industrial units, commercial establishments and construction projects, would have to shut operations.

Other districts

In the remaining eight districts of Faridabad, Gurugram, Sonipat, Panipat, Nuh, Palwal, Jhajjar and Panchkula, which have maximum number of active cases, permissions would be granted on the basis of development block/town or zone.

If the number of COVID-19 positive cases in the last 28 days in any block/ town or zone reaches 10, then, no industrial unit except essential goods and services would be allowed to operate.

