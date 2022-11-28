scorecardresearch
Sunday, Nov 27, 2022

Results not good sign for the party, admit BJP insiders

In the polls for Haryana's 46 municipalities too, a few months ago, ruling BJP had succeeded in maintaining a clear edge on its opponents. However, results of panchayat polls are not less than a shocker for  BJP in Haryana.

Haryana BJP, haryana government, Bharatiya Janata Party BJP, Punjab news, Chandigarh, Indian Express, current affairsNormally, in such scenarios, political parties field their candidates on party symbols for only those constituencies which are their best bet.

“It’s not a good sign for us in Haryana,” says a senior Haryana BJP leader while referring to the results of elections to zila parishad – which is part of panchayat bodies – declared Sunday.

In the polls for Haryana’s 46 municipalities too, a few months ago, ruling BJP had succeeded in maintaining a clear edge on its opponents. However, results of panchayat polls are not less than a shocker for  BJP in Haryana. A section of party leaders sees it as a sign of “anti-incumbancy” with the party in power for the past eight years. The results are more significant as nearly 65% of the population lives in rural areas of the state. The results of Panchkula are more shocking for the party leadership as here it has lost all 10 seats it contested on the party symbol. It happened despite the close proximity of its areas to the state capital – Chandigarh. Out of over 400 zila parishad wards, the BJP contested 102 seats on the party symbol. But it could take home only 22. However, the saffron party leaders claim that in the remaining seats – where the BJP did not contest on the party symbol – as many as 151 winners are those who were backed by the party. “The results have proved that the base of BJP has further improved in Haryana’s rural areas,” claims Haryana BJP president Om Prakash Dhankar.

More from Chandigarh

However, there are not many who buy this argument, especially when it performed badly on those seats where its candidates contested on party symbol. Normally, in such scenarios, political parties field their candidates on party symbols for only those constituencies which are their best bet.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-November 21, 2022 to November 25, 2022: Why you should read ‘Ass...Premium
UPSC Key-November 21, 2022 to November 25, 2022: Why you should read ‘Ass...
Team Melli and the Socrates legacyPremium
Team Melli and the Socrates legacy
Goalkeeper who played for India in ‘World Cup’ now drives aut...Premium
Goalkeeper who played for India in ‘World Cup’ now drives aut...
NIA to Home Ministry: Break nexus, move gangsters from north to jails in ...Premium
NIA to Home Ministry: Break nexus, move gangsters from north to jails in ...

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 28-11-2022 at 02:44:11 am
Next Story

Gorakhpur BJP MP Kamlesh Paswan, 6 others get 18-month jail term in 2008 case

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 27: Latest News
Advertisement
close