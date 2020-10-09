Results of forensic samples gather dust at CFSL-36 storeroom as investigation agencies refuse to pick them up

As per the record of CFSL-36, results of certain samples have been pending with the laboratory since 2014. (Representational)

Forensic results of almost 850 samples have been gathering dust in the storeroom of the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL)-36 for a long time, as investigation agencies have not bothered to collect the reports despite being intimated several times.

The pending samples belong to different categories, including ballistic samples, chemistry, explosives, physics, toxicology, and documents.

As per the record of CFSL-36, results of certain samples have been pending with the laboratory since 2014. On October 7, the laboratory also uploaded a detailed list of all the cases, along with the FIR/DDR numbers, and names of police stations of concerning state on its website, intimating the head of state police forces to visit the website. An intimation letter, undersigned by Deputy Director, CFSL-36, was also uploaded on the website.

“We decided to upload the list of all pending results on the website when we came to know that during court trials, investigation agencies have been blaming our laboratory for delay in delivery of results of the deposit samples. We are being unnecessarily dragged into litigation. Now, we have uploaded the detailed list of all the results on our website,” said a senior officer at the laboratory.

CFSL-36 is one of the foremost forensic laboratories in the country. The laboratory receives samples from all northern states including Punjab, Haryana, Himachal and UTs including Chandigarh and Kashmir, along with samples taken in complicated cases from across the country. “Forensic results of hundreds of samples are lying in the laboratory. Concerning police authorities have certainly refused to acknowledge and collect the results. We uploaded a detailed list on website,” said Dr SK Jain, Director-cum-Chief Forensic Scientist, CFSL-36.

Ballistic samples are related to guns, bullets, barrels, firearms; chemistry samples include seized drugs; toxicology samples include urine, blood, hair, teeth etc.

