Covid-19: Results awaited for 15 samples sent to PGI lab, 8 from Tricity

AFTER A young woman from Sector 21 of Chandigarh was tested positive with COVID-19 on Wednesday night, 15

more suspected COVID-19 cases in total, including eight from the Tricity, were tested for the disease at the testing laboratory of the Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) on Thursday.

Four of these suspected cases are the first COVID-19 patient’s mother, father, brother and cook, while the family’s gardener has also been tested and quarantined at Zirakpur. All the test results are awaited.

The young female, who has tested positive, was admitted to the isolation ward at Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) in Sector 32 around 11 am on Wednesday. Sources from the hospital claim that the patient was not willing to quarantine and get herself tested despite her symptoms and travel history from England. The woman had landed from England on Sunday. The source adds that the woman had to be convinced to stay in quarantine at GMCH 32 by informing her that if she attempts to abscond she could be arrested under the Epidemic Diseases Act. The woman’s mother was also placed in quarantine at the GMCH isolation ward and has been tested for the disease. Her brother and father are in quarantine at home and their samples have also been taken for testing.

A young male from Mohali and young female resident from Chandigarh was also tested on Thursday and kept under the isolation ward at GMCH 32. Four more suspected cases have been tested and quarantined at the communicable diseases ward at PGIMER. These include a young male child from Zirakpur who had a travel history to Canada, a middle-aged male from Nayagaon in Punjab with travel history to the UAE, a young male resident of Mohali with travel history to Dubai and another young female from Chandigarh with travel history to the United Kingdom.

Apart from that, 91 new passengers have been kept under surveillance for the disease by UT authorities, taking the total number of passengers under surveillance to 363. Out of these, 299 are currently in home quarantine, and 64 have either completed home quarantine or migrated to other states.

Since the first coronavirus case was detected, GMCH officials claim that they are thoroughly sanitising the hsopital and disinfecting each surface in contact with public dealings. The hospital has also conducted fumigation. “We will be more prepared now that non-essential medical services and OPDs are closed. Our wards will be emptier and ready in case more suspects and positive cases come in,” a source from the hospital said.

