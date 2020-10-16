Restore normalcy in OPDs as burden of Covid cases has come down, says Badnore

The circular comes in the wake of the Maharashtra Medical Council’s (MMC’s) decision to suspend a doctor couple in Colaba for three months for advertising “guaranteed pregnancy” on the website of their clinic.

In view of the declining number of Covid-19 cases being reported in Chandigarh, UT Administrator VP Singh Badnore said that medical institutions must try to restore normalcy in OPD treatments. Badnore emphasised on the need to focus on patients at OPDs while addressing the health officials during the war room meeting.

The Administrator directed the Health Principal Secretary to explore the possibility of strengthening satellite medical centers in the sectors by providing weekly services of specialists from leading hospitals, including PGIMER, so that there is no over-crowding at the OPDs of PGIMER and other medical institutions.

Badnore also directed officials to ensure regular fogging, sanitisation and cleanliness drive is undertaken to prevent outbreak of diseases, like malaria, dengue and other vector-borne diseases.

Covid status discussed

PGIMER Director Dr Jagat Ram stated that there are 139 Covid-19 patients at PGIMER’s Nehru Extension Block, out of which 28 belong to Chandigarh, 49 to Punjab, 22 to Haryana and 13 to Himachal Pradesh.

He also said that the hospital tested 612 samples for Covid-19, out of which 34 belonging to Chandigarh were found positive.

GMCH Acting Director said that they tested 433 samples for Covid-19 on Thursday, out of which 33 were found positive. He also said that out of 182 critical patients admitted at Sector 48 hospital for different diseases, 152 have fully recovered. He further stated that the positivity rate for Covid-19 found by the hospital is 4 to 5 per cent.

Director Health Services Dr Amandeep Kang further specified that they tested 1,208 persons for Covid-19, out of which 72 were found positive. Dr Kang also mentioned that OPDs in Orthopaedics, Gynaecology, Dental and Pediatrics have been restored to normalcy.

Mohali Deputy Commissioner said that Mohali district has 869 active cases at present, while his contemporaries in Panchkula and Chandigarh stated that they 334 active cases and 1,085 active cases at present.

