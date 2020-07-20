Restore arhtiyas’ commission to 2.5% of MSP: Capt to Paswan

CM Amarinder Singh requested Paswan to accordingly amend the provisional cost sheet for RMS 2020-21, issued by the Government of India. CM Amarinder Singh requested Paswan to accordingly amend the provisional cost sheet for RMS 2020-21, issued by the Government of India.

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh Monday urged Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan to restore the commission of ‘arhtiyas’ (commission agents) to the statutory norm of 2.5 per cent of minimum support price (MSP), warning that any deviation from the existing policy could cause serious disruptions to the paddy procurement process.

In a letter to Union Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution, Amarinder said the flat rate commission provided for rabi marketing season (RMS) was contrary to the statutory norm of 2.5 per cent of MSP. The CM requested Paswan to accordingly amend the provisional cost sheet for RMS 2020-21, issued by the Government of India.

As per the sheet, arhtiyas’ commission has been allowed at a flat rate of Rs 46 per quintal, which appears to be based on certain estimates of the actual expenditure incurred, Amarinder said.

“Unrest is already brewing among the ‘arhtiyas’ over this issue, which, if left unresolved, has the potential of seriously disrupting the smooth procurement of paddy during kharif marketing season 2020-21,” the CM said.

Amarinder pointed out that the existing practice of commission payable to the arhtiyas is governed by the statutory provisions of the Punjab Agriculture Produce Marketing Act, 1961 and the rules framed thereunder. He mentioned that Rule 24A of the Punjab Agriculture Produce Markets (General) Rules, 1962 mandates that this commission shall be payable at the rate of 2.5 per cent of the sale price of wheat/paddy.

He also pointed out that Punjab is already passing through an acute financial crisis due to the slowdown in production and consumption patterns across all sectors of the economy as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic. Despite the problems, the arhtiyas contributed immensely during RMS 2020-21 in ensuring hassle-free procurement.

This in turn has ensured maintainability of the Operational Stocks and Food Security Stocks/Reserves of FCI, thereby allowing the Government of India to liberally release food grains under PMGKAY and the Atma Nirbhar Bharat Scheme. This in turn has ensured maintainability of operational stocks and food security stocks/reserves of the Food Corporation of India, thereby allowing the government of India to liberally release food grains under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana and the ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ scheme, he added.

