Responsible governance, aim to make Mohali hub of economic activities, says DC

The Mohali administration on Wednesday promised “responsible” and “accountable governance” to all the people in the district.

“Our main goal is to provide responsible and accountable governance to the people. The administration is trying to ensure that people get due respect in the government offices and they must get benefits of public services within a stipulated timeframe. Every effort will be made to ensure transparent and corruption-free administration,” Deputy Commissioner Amit Talwar said.

He said that after assuming office, he had made surprise checks at public service centres in the district — like Suwidha Centres, Fard Kendra, RTA and Tehsil Complex — and personally heard the problems of the people visiting these centres. He said that post this, the working hours of Suwidha Centres had been increased.

“At the same time, the number of counters set up for providing services at these centres has also been increased. We have instructed the authorities not to take more than 15 to 20 minutes to provide certain services after a token is generated,” he said.

The DC added that a series of meetings have been held with all the officers of all branches and the progress of the ongoing projects and services have been reviewed. He said that the officers have been directed to settle the backlog of cases within a month. In addition, the authorities have also been directed to provide as many people as possible to ensure that the benefits of government services reach their doorsteps and that people do not have to make rounds of government offices unnecessarily.

The Deputy Commissioner said that Mohali district was becoming the hub of economic activities in the state. He said that the big industrial units and institutes of international repute in the field of higher education were setting up their branches in the district. In addition, in IT sectors significant investment is also being made in the district. At the same time, Mohali has a large number of small and medium scale industries. He said that the objective of the administration would be to create a conducive working environment for these industrial enterprises by understanding their difficulties so that employment opportunities can be created.

The DC further said that Mohali district has witnessed a boom in urbanisation over the last decade and many villages have now merged with the cities.

He added that Mohali has slight problems with water and sewerage as well as the problems of land acquisition, which the administration was looking to solve in due course. “At the same time, we intend to deal with illegal constructions and fraudulent builders with an iron hand,” he said.

On law and order situation, the DC said that the law and order situation in the district would be maintained at every cost. He said that he would hold a coordination meeting with the SSP of the district to ensure the maintenance of law and order in the district.