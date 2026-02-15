Responsible for southern sectors, sanitation firm faces Rs 35L fine

Over allegations of negligence, inadequate staffing, and violations of contractual norms

By: Express News Service
3 min readFeb 15, 2026 10:25 AM IST
Complaints were also raised that for years the company had not provided workers with essential supplies such as gloves, oil, and soap.Complaints were also raised that for years the company had not provided workers with essential supplies such as gloves, oil, and soap.
Make us preferred source on Google

The Municipal Corporation has imposed a penalty of Rs 35 lakh on Lions Services Limited, the agency responsible for GIS-based mechanised and manual sanitation in the city’s southern sectors (31 to 56, 61 and 63), over allegations of negligence, inadequate staffing, and violations of contractual norms.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW VIDEO

According to sources, the firm’s contract period had already expired, yet it continued to receive extensions for several months. Complaints were also raised that for years the company had not provided workers with essential supplies such as gloves, oil, and soap. These items were reportedly distributed only a few days ago.

Municipal Commissioner Amit Kumar said, “Six companies have applied for the sanitation tender for the southern sectors. One will be finalised after technical scrutiny. The previous contractor has been fined Rs 35 lakh.”

Meanwhile, Lions Services Limited, will continue till March, as per their contract.

Six firms in the fray for fresh tender

The civic body has now issued a fresh tender to appoint a new agency for sanitation in the southern sectors. Six companies have applied, and one will be finalised after technical evaluation. Earlier, when the tender was first floated, only two firms — Lions Services Limited and People Connect Services — had applied. However, only Lions qualified technically, limiting competition and prompting the corporation to reissue the tender.

The MC had also earlier considered splitting large sanitation projects into smaller segments so that more companies could participate and ensure healthy competition. The fresh tender has now attracted wider participation, giving the corporation more options for selection.

Allegations over payment practices

As per sources, the present company has faced allegations in the past of being favoured despite shortcomings. As per rules, contractors’ bills are to be cleared only after employee salaries are paid, but it was alleged that payments were released to the company first and wages were disbursed later.
Former commissioner Vinay Pratap Singh had earlier flagged this practice in a corporation meeting, calling it contrary to norms.

GIS monitoring to enhance accountability

Story continues below this ad

The Municipal Corporation plans to strengthen sanitation monitoring through technology-driven systems, including GIS-based tracking. The system will provide route mapping of vehicles, real-time reporting, location tracking, a complaint redressal control number, and bank guarantee provisions, aimed at improving transparency and accountability in sanitation services.

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
Pannun murder plot, Nikhil Gupta guilty plea, Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, assassination plot US, Khalistani separatist charges, murder-for-hire conspiracy, US India relations, Pannun plot details, extradition from Czech Republic, legal representation Gupta, money laundering charges, national security implications
He took blame on himself… wanted to end it: Nikhil Gupta’s family
Kohrra Season 2 stars Mona Singh, Barun Sobti in the lead role
Kohrra Season 2 is a horror story that unfolds as a police procedural
Strict caste preferences have dropped significantly over the decade
Marrying at 29, ignoring caste: How a Jeevansathi study shows Indians are 'rewriting’ the rules of arranged marriage
India's batsmen faced this stuttering delivery from Suryakumar Yadav, preparing their eyes for a challenge unlike any they've encountered: Usman Tariq's unique pause-and-release action. (PTI/AP Photo)
Pakistan have a trump card in Usman. India have a plan.
US-India trade deal, India-US trade deal, donald trump, Narendra Modi, trump modi deal, Indo-US trade framework agreement 2026, P Chidambaram, P Chidambaram column, India US business ties, India US trade, India-US reciprocal tariffs 18 percent, Indian express news, current affairs
US audacity, not reciprocity
Live Blog
Advertisement