Responsible for southern sectors, sanitation firm faces Rs 35L fine

Complaints were also raised that for years the company had not provided workers with essential supplies such as gloves, oil, and soap.

The Municipal Corporation has imposed a penalty of Rs 35 lakh on Lions Services Limited, the agency responsible for GIS-based mechanised and manual sanitation in the city’s southern sectors (31 to 56, 61 and 63), over allegations of negligence, inadequate staffing, and violations of contractual norms.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW VIDEO

According to sources, the firm’s contract period had already expired, yet it continued to receive extensions for several months. Complaints were also raised that for years the company had not provided workers with essential supplies such as gloves, oil, and soap. These items were reportedly distributed only a few days ago.

Municipal Commissioner Amit Kumar said, “Six companies have applied for the sanitation tender for the southern sectors. One will be finalised after technical scrutiny. The previous contractor has been fined Rs 35 lakh.”