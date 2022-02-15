Resolve pay anomaly of senior military ranks: Punjab and Haryana HC

Finally putting an end to a long pending incongruity, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has directed the central government to purge the glaring anomaly related to ranks of Major General and above whereby senior military ranks were getting a lower pay and pension than their juniors, with even Colonels drawing more than Lieutenant Generals in certain cases.

Acting on a petition by Maj Gen D N Asija and others, the bench of Justice Fateh Deep Singh of the Punjab and Haryana High Court has directed the government to resolve the anomaly within a time frame of six months and has observed that it is adversely impacting and affecting the morale of the defence services.

The basis of the anomaly was the addition of the Military Service Pay (MSP) till the rank of Brigadier. Beyond Brigadier, while the MSP is subsumed and added on promotion to the rank Maj Gen, it is not added as a separate element. As a result of this, junior ranks get paid more than senior ranks.

For example, while a Lt Col, Col and Brig can get paid till Rs 2,26,200, Rs 2,29,500 and Rs 2,33,100, respectively after adding MSP, the Vice Chief of the Army Staff cannot get more than Rs 2,25,000. After adding MSP, the scales of Lt Col to Brig exceed those of Maj Gen and Lt Gen. The pay anomaly further affects the pensions of retirees too.

The then Defence Minister Arun Jaitley, who was also the Finance Minister, had addressed the anomaly but the final letter was not issued with the Defence Ministry, the Finance Ministry and Department of Personnel and Training writing letters to each other but failing to reach a consensus on the methodology of resolution of the anomaly.

Experts on the subject say that the order shall affect all similarly placed officers and not just the litigants before the High Court.