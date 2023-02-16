scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Feb 15, 2023
Resolve land compensation issues: Sukhu to officers

The construction work of four-laning of Shimla-Matour, Kiratpur-Ner Chowk, and Mandi-Pathankot National Highways should be accelerated, he said.

Sukhu advised the NHAI officers to construct these roads with a futuristic approach, focusing on building tunnels and bridges for easing traffic congestion and saving time for commuters. (Express Photo)
Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu Wednesday directed the administration to resolve land compensation issues during a meeting with the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and Public Works Department (PWD) to review progress on road construction.

Sukhu advised the NHAI officers to construct these roads with a futuristic approach, focusing on building tunnels and bridges for easing traffic congestion and saving time for commuters.

“Reduce the timeline in preparing DPR (detailed project report) and awarding tenders to ensure early start of the projects,” he said, adding that the state government is working to provide world-class infrastructure to locals and tourists.

The CM said that with an estimated cost of Rs 900 crore, a missing link of the bridge from Birhu to Lathiani in Una district will be constructed on the backwaters of Govind Sagar Lake, and DPR for the same will be submitted by the end of this month.

The four-laning from Nalagarh to Swarghat road with an outlay of Rs 600 crore, between Kala Amb-Paonta Sahib-Dehradun with an estimated cost of Rs 1,200 crore, from Amb to Una and Punjab border to Nadaun on NH-03 at a cost of Rs 1,500 crore, and construction of Una bypass with an estimated outlay of Rs 500 crore have been approved.

Sukhu said that about 178 kilometres of four-laning projects would be constructed with an estimated cost of Rs 4,700 crore. Rs 750 crore for the two-lane tunnel at Jalori Pass along with the approach road and another Rs 700 crore for the Sainj-Luhri-Jalori-Banjar-Aut road has been sanctioned.

First published on: 16-02-2023 at 01:12 IST
