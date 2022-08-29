scorecardresearch
Sunday, Aug 28, 2022

Residents’ welfare bodies slam Goa tour, call it wastage of taxpayers’ money

At the outset, FOSWAC chairman Bittu drew the attention of the House towards the recent resolution passed by the Municipal Corporation wherein municipal councillors were allowed to undertake pleasure trips to the exotic places in the country under the pretext of study tours.

THE Executive Committee meeting of FOSWAC (Federation of Sectors Welfare Association Chandigarh) was held in People Convention Centre in Sector 36, Chandigarh, under the chairmanship of Baljinder Singh Bittu.

It was attended by around 100 members from various Residents’ Welfare Associations (RWAs). SSP Kuldeep Singh Chahal was the chief guest. The discussion was initiated by J S Gogia, to deliberate upon the unresolved issues related to the RWAs and the residents of the city.

At the outset, FOSWAC chairman Bittu drew the attention of the House towards the recent resolution passed by the Municipal Corporation wherein municipal councillors were allowed to undertake pleasure trips to the exotic places in the country under the pretext of study tours.

“How the garbage collection and processing is being managed there by spending the taxpayers’ money. Several such tours were already conducted by dozens of officials and municipal councillors visiting many countries and exotic places in India in the recent past without any tangible results. While the garbage collection and processing has gone from bad to worse creating mountains at Dadu Majra, the House unanimously condemned the wastage of taxpayers’ money,” said a statement issued by the FOSWAC.

Addressing the members and the SSP, Bittu said that the security and safety of city residents, specially senior citizens and children, is a matter of concern for all. He appealed to the SSP to take up the matter of installing security gates at entry points in each sector, with the architect department which in the name of Le Corbusier plan is denying any such permission, forgetting the changed scenario of Chandigarh. He said that the population has increased manifold, so has the crime rate.

‘Do not approve Goa tour’

“Recently, MC House approved a tour to Goa for all councillors and reportedly some councillors have already backed out. In a section of English print media, it has been reported that Commissioner and Chief Engineer of MC had visited the Goa and adjoining plants for management of solid waste only recently. To utter surprise, the report of tour has been submitted to administration but not considered at all,” the Second Innings Association said.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 29-08-2022 at 02:42:07 am
