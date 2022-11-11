Residents of trans-Ghaggar sectors hold protest, stop garbage vehicles

HUNDREDS OF residents from trans-Ghaggar river sectors decided to hold a protest and did not allow the garbage vehicles to dump the garbage at Jhuriwala dumping ground on Friday.

Residents from sectors 23, 24, 25, 26, 27 and 28 gathered under the banner of Sangram Jhuriwala Dumping Ground Samiti (Jhuriwala Dumping Ground Struggle Committee) at the entrance of dumping ground located at one of the sides of Panchkula-Yamunanagar highway.

A meeting between the representatives of the struggle committee and MC officers was held at Panchkula MC office, Sector 14, on Thursday but nothing came of it. MC Commissioner, Panchkula, Varinder Lathar, Joint Commissioner Mamta Sharma attended the meeting. The committee members were Bhagwan Dass Mital, Nitish Mittal, Shalika Malhtora, Dr Sabrian, Shalini Jain, Naresh Singhal, Sanjeev Goyal and others.

Nitish Mittal, an office-bearer of the committee, said, “We will hold a ‘Kuda Roko Abhiyan’ tomorrow morning. We will not allow any MC vehicle to dump the garbage at the Jhuriwala dumping ground. And the protest will continue until a permanent solution or an alternative site for the garbage is found. We decided to take this decision when we found there is no response to our requests, memorandums and applications. Enough is enough. Our life has become a hell. Earlier, the dumping ground was in Sector 23. People held continuous protests. The site was shifted to Jhuriwala later. The present site is also near the residential areas. The garbage stink is unbearable.”

To generate full support for the protest, the committee members circulated pamphlets through newspapers on Thursday morning. The committee members campaigned in public parks urging people to come in support of the protest near the dumping ground on Friday.

When contacted, Panchkula Mayor Kubhushan Goyal said, “I am aware of the problem. I agree with the residents of trans-Ghaggar residents. There are many things to look at. We are in search of alternative sites.”

At present, two litigations related to Jhuriwala Dumping Ground are pending in the Punjab and Haryana High Court, and in the National Green Tribunal (NGT). The matter will be heard in NGT on November 14. In the High Court, the hearing is scheduled to be held on November 29.