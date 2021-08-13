Residents to get notification about arrival of garbage collection vehicle

With the launch of the Scada system for monitoring door-to-door waste collection on Thursday, residents will now get notifications on their phones about the collection vehicle’s Estimated Time of Arrival.

Residents will also be able to see the routes these vehicles take. Ever since the services of independent waste collectors were discontinued, residents would often miss the vehicle.

KK Yadav, Commissioner Municipal Corporation, who is also the Chief Executive Officer at Chandigarh Smart City limited said the system will help residents as they will now get to know when the vehicle is about to reach their locality.

“Our aim is to make the waste collection system more people friendly. Till now residents were not able to know where the vehicle has reached and this app will help them,” said Commissioner Yadav, adding that the facility can be availed the trial has already been conducted.

Yadav said the system will enable officials to check the amount of total dry and wet waste generated in the city.

On the occasion, Badnore said that the SCADA system for monitoring of door-to-door waste collection vehicles is an integral part of the Pan-City Information and Communication Technology (ICT) based solutions under the Smart Cities Mission. The project aims to improve the efficiency of collection, transportation and disposal of municipal solid waste from Chandigarh in a cost effective and environmentally friendly manner.

The system will help to monitor, track and manage various SWM tasks through GPS enabled devices mounted on 642 vehicles.

“Not just facilitation to citizens, the movement of vehicles will be monitored by a team at the Command and Control centre. GPS has been installed in 642 vehicles, any deviation from the route can be checked,” said a senior official.

HOW TO GET NOTIFICATION ON MOBILE

Citizens can register themselves on the Clean Chandigarh App to get a notification on their mobile when the vehicle is about to reach their vicinity.

Commissioner Yadav said that the residents will have to enter their house number through google location and app will take them to the nearest point where vehicle is approaching. He said that residents can also register any complaint about the system through the app itself.

IN CASE OF VEHICLE BREAKDOWN

In case the vehicle breaks down, the Command center will get an alert and a replacement vehicle will be assigned to complete the work.

“A spare vehicle is always on stand by and the moment there is an alert about a vehicle breakdown,an SOS message will be received and the spare vehicle will be sent to the location,” said Yadav.

A dedicated team will also work to resolve residents’ issues. They can be contacted at 0172-2787200.