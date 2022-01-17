Residents suggest Delhi pattern of need-based changes in CHB flats

MAYOR SARABJIT Kaur Sunday attended a meeting regarding regularisation of need-based changes of Chandigarh Housing Board at the Community Centre, Sector 40.

The area councillor, Gurbax Rawat, councillor Gurpreet Singh and two office- bearers attached with Chandigarh Housing Board Poonam Sharma and Hitesh Puri were present to listen to the demands of residents.

Representatives from all Housing Board sectors attended the meeting. They all suggested Delhi need-based changes pattern as a solution to regularisation of need-based changes in CHB flats. The residents demanded that notices on old constructions/need- based changes should not be served to them until the Delhi pattern solution is implemented. They demanded that transfer of properties should not be stopped because of changes made in their flats. The residents demanded that transfers based on GPA valid before September 2011 should be accepted.

Prominent speakers in the meeting were A C Dhawan, Rajat Malhotra, Deepak Jagota and Prof Nirmal Datt. Hitesh Puri and Poonam Sharma assured the residents that they will take up the demands of residents in the next board meeting which is scheduled for January 19 and will try to get maximum relief for the residents.

Mayor Kaur assured the residents to sort out the issues of CHB residents with the UT Administration and said they would try to get the demands approved.