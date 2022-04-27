Chandigarh colony no. 4 demolition: Residents say need more time to move out safely

Written by Sushant Nepta

A DAY after the scheduled demolition drive was postponed due to protests near colony number 4, local residents demanded more time from the authorities to relocate themselves. They said that authorities from the UT estate office should conduct a fresh survey of people, who will have to be relocated from the colony.

Santosh Kumar, a resident of colony no 4, showing his biometric survey report said, “Despite having all the latest records, the roof is being snatched from my family in such difficult times. No one is ready to listen to anything. I feel shattered”.

Another resident, Shanti Devi, an elderly woman residing in the colony for 35 years, said, “I beg the authorities to show a little bit more patience and spare some more time and visit the colony. They will realise that people who have been living here for many years also have contributed to the city through their labour.”

In a counterview to the demolition move by the authorities, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) demanded proper relocation of the residents before the drive takes place.

The colony’s housing cell president and local AAP leader Rajinder Yadav said, “The officials have been saying that their target is to free the city from slums. But, do sufferings of a vast number of people due to flaws in the survey not matter, against beautification drives?”

A senior officer of UT Estate Office said, “The estate office had earlier put a demolition notice in February, asking residents to vacate the premises. This was ahead of its recent razing notice on Saturday. Numerous attempts were made in the past three years to get the land vacated but the demolition drive hit various roadblocks, mainly due to Covid and the recently concluded MC elections. We have been giving full time to the colony residents to shift themselves. Our survey is foolproof.”