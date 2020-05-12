Residents raise hue and cry over lane-wise containment zones

While parts of the sector were opened later, sector’s housing board colony, where the case was reported, remained sealed.(Representational) While parts of the sector were opened later, sector’s housing board colony, where the case was reported, remained sealed.(Representational)

Via orders passed by the district magistrate, parts of Sector 19 and Majri village, where positive cases were reported on Sunday, were sealed. The step is in stark contrast to the previous orders passed by the administration, where whole sectors and slums were sealed after discover of positive cases.

The sealing of only partial lanes in sectors and even slums has created wide outrage among city residents, especially those from Sector 15, who have been under strict seal for almost four weeks now. The sector was sealed on April 14, after a woman tested positive.

While parts of the sector were opened later, sector’s housing board colony, where the case was reported, remained sealed.

“This is unfair. We have been under a seal for so much time even though the person who tested positive is so far from us. Now these new sectors are not being sealed properly. They are only choosing lanes. Even the new orders say a 21-day seal is enough. Then why are we still not allowed to go out? It has been 28 days”, groused Rajni, a resident of sector 15.

The order passed by the DM states that in effect of new guidelines issued by the MHA on May 1, the boundary of containment zone has to be defined taking into account factors including “mapping of cases and contacts, geographical dispersion, area with well demarcated perimeter and enforceability”.

The lane now declared as containment zone in Majri village begins from house no 79B to house no 221. In Sector 19 house nos 109-324 have been declared containment zones. The surrounding areas in both have been declared as buffer zones.

CMO, Dr Jasjeet Kaur, said, “We have done so following orders from the MHA.”

