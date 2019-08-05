Residents of CHB units demand one-time settlement for changes made in houses

Residents of all dwelling units of Chandigarh Housing Board on Sunday gathered in a park in Sector 56 Chandigarh and raised their demand for one-time settlement of need-based changes made within their plot-area.

It was stated that the residents of Sector 56, Dhanas, Mauli Jagran, Ram Darbar have incidental spaces adjoining their dwelling units on which they have done construction either for making kitchen or toilets, which were not provided to them at the time of allotment. This was because of flaws in the design. These residents were demanding regularisation of these constructions for which they are ready to pay nominal compounding fees.

“The very aim of allotting these units was to solve the problem of accommodation to a large part of society. When these houses were allotted, the families of the allottees were small in size but with the passage of time, the members have increased and the need arose to make additions in the structures of the units,” said Rajat Malhotra, Chairman, Chandigarh Housing Board Residents Welfare Federation

The Federation has been demanding that they may be allowed 100 percent regularisation of violations within boundary and within sky line should be regularised in the units by implementing a one-time reasonable compounding fee on the owners of the units. They also demanded regularisation of construction made on incidental spaces by charging a reasonable compounding fee.

“The statement of Member of Parliament given on May 14, 2019 must be taken into account whereby she has promised to bring “general amnesty” in the pattern of MCD, for regularisation of need-based changes made within plot area within story-line for the residents,” said Malhotra.

The members suggested that more than 90 per cent units constructed by the board falls in the category of violations in the eyes of CHB authorities. There are about 62,400 dwelling units in Chandigarh since 1978, allotted to Economically Weaker Section, Lower Income Group, Middle Income Group and Higher Income Group residents of the Union Territory. Around 2,50,000 citizens currently live in these units.