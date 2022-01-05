Residents of Bapu Dham seek independent dispensary

THE GOVERNMENT health dispensary situated near Satsang Bhawan near Grain Market, Sector 26, has been facing difficulties to cope with the number of people coming in for vaccinations, especially from the neighbouring Bapu Dham Colony (BDC), Sector 26. Residents of BDC-26, which was once the epicentre and hotspot of Covid, demand that an independent dispensary be created for the colony.

“Residents of the colony, which is divided in three phases, depend on the routine health facilities of two neighbouring institutes situated outside the colony. These two include the Police Health Dispensary in Police Lines, Sector 26, and the health dispensary at Grain Market-26. The population of the colony is approximately 50,000,” Vinod Kumar, a resident of BDC-26 said. He added, “Largely, the colony residents come to the Grain Market dispensary. Now, common workers in the market, laborers coming from other states are also coming to this dispensary for vaccination. As the vaccination was made compulsory, employers have told their employees to be fully vaccinated.”

BDC is a rehabilitation colony constructed in the 1970s. People also demand that the timing of vaccination should be increased from 3pm to 5pm at least in the dispensaries situated near crowded and congested localities. In April, 2020, it emerged as the first hotspot of Covid-19 positive cases. The cases exploded in the unprecedented way here.

UT Health Secretary, Yashpal Garg, said, “We understand the situation. I would like to clarify that until last month, prior to the sudden increase in cases, regular mobile teams for the vaccination of people were being sent to Bapu Dham Colony, Sector 26. And we did not receive the encouraging response. As the threat of Omicron is looming and Covid cases have been increasing, we have deputed all the health machinery for vaccination of ages between 15 and 18 years and to the general public in hospitals, schools, dispensaries, etc. At this moment, we cannot think about the special camps but we will hold the camps at the appropriate time.”

“Indeed, there is a long pending demand for an independent health dispensary for Bapu Dham Colony. I will take up this issue with the administration. In view of vaccination, more than 60 per cent of the population of BDC-26 is fully vaccinated with both the doses. I will urge the health department to organise special camps in the colony like previous time,” Dalip Sharma, BJP councillor from the area, said.