Residents of 6 villages hold protest against MC, seek abolition of property tax

RESIDENTS OF six villages which were brought under the Municipal Corporation three years ago held a protest outside the MC’s office on Tuesday. They demanded abolition of property tax, change in building bylaws and provision of basic amenities.

The Pendu Sangharsh Committee spearheaded the protest. The committee members alleged that the MC put a financial burden on the residents of six villages by imposing property tax and making a necessary condition of getting building plans passed.

Addressing the protesters, the president of the committee, Paramdeep Singh Baidwan, said that after the land of the villagers was acquired by GMADA for the development of the city, the villagers started selling milk but the MC was now harassing the milkmen by sending notices for not keeping cows and buffaloes. He added that some farmers of Madanpura, Matour and Mohali village were booked by the police for keeping the pet animals.

“The MC also wanted to implement the bylaws of a city on the villagers. For that we have to get our building plans passed and pay fees. The MC is charging taxes from us but they did not give any facility. MC cannot impose the building bylaws of a city in a village. We demand that the MC must roll back its decision,” said Parminder Singh Sohana, senior vice-president of the committee.

In 2015, before the elections for the civic body, six villages — Mohali, Mauli Baidwan, Kumbra, Sohana, Matour and Madanpura — were brought within the jurisdiction of MC. The residents of these villages have been opposing the imposition of property tax for a long time.

The society members submitted a memorandum to the MC’s Assistant Commissioner Sarbjeet Singh and demanded the abolition of property tax, cancellation of notices sent to the owners of pet animals and rolling back the decision of applying the building bylaws in the villages. Mayor Kulwant Singh said that they would look into the demands of the residents of these villages.

