Residents get fake calls offering KBC cash prize; UT, Mohali police start probe

As Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC), Season 10, started airing from September 3, the cyber cells of Chandigarh and Mohali police started receiving complaints of people being duped on the pretext of winning cash prize from the show lottery.

As per the complaints, the victims had received a message on a social networking site with a picture of Amitabh Bachchan, the host, and four signatures of some unknown officials, besides a lottery number. The message said, “Congratulations, you have won Rs 35 lakh from KBC lottery”.

The KBC started its registration on June 6, and started airing from September 3. However, even before it started airing, a Chandigarh resident alleged he was duped by an unknown person.

As per records of the Chandigarh Cyber Cell, Sanjeev Sharma on August 3 had alleged that his wife received a call from an unknown phone number. The caller claimed he was calling from the KBC and told Sharma’s wife that she has won a lottery of Rs 35 lakh.

As per the complainant, the accused told her that for getting the prize money, she will have to pay Rs 36,000 to them. The complainant, then allured by the offer, deposited the amount in a bank account, mentioned by the accused. However, when he asked for the prize amount, the accused stated that more money needed to be deposited for claiming the prize money. Suspicious, the complainant then approached the police and lodged a formal complaint, which is under inquiry at present at the cyber cell.

In a similar case, Mohali Phase 2 resident Amit Kumar has submitted his complaint to the Cyber Cell of the local police. Kumar stated that he received a text message with a picture on his Whatsapp number, mentioning that he has won Rs 35 lakh through a lottery scheme of the KBC.

Kumar then received a phone call from a person who stated that he is calling from the KBC and that for claiming the prize money of Rs 35 lakh, they will guide him step by step.

The caller allegedly claimed that he will have to deposit an initial amount of Rs 15,000 to their account. Doubtful, Kumar told the caller to give him some time and then lodged a formal complaint with the Cyber Cell, which is under inquiry.

Similarly, Prabhjeet Singh, a resident of Zirakpur, who is yet to lodge a complaint, said his father received a picture of Amitabh Bachchan on Whatsapp and it also stated that a prize money of Rs 35 lakh was won by him.

“Then my father received a call from an unknown person who told him that he is calling from the KBC and for claiming the prize of Rs 35 lakh, he needs to call back on a Whatsapp number mentioned on the photo,” Singh said. However, Singh finding it doubtful, did not call back, instead would lodge a complaint with the police.

DSP Pawan Kumar, Public Relations Officer, Chandigarh Police, said the complaint with them is being probed. “The accused is being tracked as he is using different mobile phone numbers. Meanwhile, we request the public to avoid interaction on phone calls reportedly by the imposters and inform the concerned police immediately,” the DSP said.

