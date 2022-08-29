Residents fume over bumpy ride as Municipal Corporation asks to ‘stop worrying over potholes’

Last week, out of the blue the Chandigarh civic body took to Twitter to urge motorists to “stop worrying about potholes in the road and enjoy the journey”. This led to much outrage among netizens who pointed to the increasing number of potholes in the city that make for a bumpy ride.

As per the government data, potholes are no laughing matter, for they have claimed 2,300 lives from 2016 to 2020. The City Beautiful, once known for its silky smooth roads, is now becoming notorious for ones that wear out all too soon, leaving pockmarks all over.

Associate Professor Ajay Duggal from the civil engineering department of National Institute of Technical Teachers Training & Research (NITTTR), told The Indian Express that “lack of timely repair and maintenance” has led to this condition.

Bad condition of road at Indutrial Area Phase 1 Chandigarh. (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh) Bad condition of road at Indutrial Area Phase 1 Chandigarh. (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh)

“Preventive maintenance is the key to smooth roads. If we have a four-year maintenance period with a clause to rectify potholes within 48 hours, things can improve. In our city, both the wings, be it the administration or the Municipal Corporation (MC) buy a good amount of ready mix patch material. But problem arises when you don’t do timely and regular inspection,” said Prof Duggal.

Prof Duggal pointed to the road cut opposite homeopathic college that has not been repaired even after 40 days. “The parking at the rear of Sector 26 towards the mandi side remains unrepaired, even though I complained both to the engineer and contractor concerned. It’s the same opposite the police station in Sector 26. The fact is that no one undertakes periodic inspection. A small defect, if not attended to, becomes a pothole. Timely inspection and rectification within 48 hours can save the road from becoming bumpy,’’ he added.

Underlining the importance of holding officials responsible for shoddy work and lack of maintenance, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) councillor Yogesh Dhingra, who is also the leader of Opposition, said he wrote to the mayor saying they must fix accountability of officials for various services they provide to people. “However, the mayor refused to take up this agenda in the MC House meeting,” said Dhingra.

Bad condition of the Roads in sector 52 of the Chandigarh. (Express photo by Jasbir Malhi) Bad condition of the Roads in sector 52 of the Chandigarh. (Express photo by Jasbir Malhi)

Dhingra said they were told that all road repair works would be completed by June 30, but it continues to languish. “The work then stopped due to monsoons. Residents are being harassed every day due to the deteriorating condition of roads in Chandigarh,” he added.

Pockmarked roads

Advertisement

The condition of the road dividing Sectors 51 and 52 is deplorable, to the extent that every day, commuters have to go through a rough patch and rough time as well. Similarly, a big pothole near PGI towards the main road has been giving tough time to commuters, particularly patients going to PGI. However, no one has bothered to even fill in the pothole, as is the case with roads in Industrial Area.

Same is the case with roads in Kishangarh where residents told The Indian Express that they would give a cash reward of Rs 2,100 to any civic body official who spends two days travelling on the roads in Kishangarh.

Bad condition of the Roads in sector 51 of the Chandigarh. (Express photo by Jasbir Malhi) Bad condition of the Roads in sector 51 of the Chandigarh. (Express photo by Jasbir Malhi)

Manoj Lubana, a resident of Kishangarh said that it has become difficult for the commuters to navigate the roads there and it often leads to people falling down and getting hurt. “People have started to develop spinal disc problems, especially the elderly, after travelling on these roads. The condition of these road have remained the same for the last three years. Most of the residents park their two-wheelers outside the area, near a community centre and walk to their houses because we have no roads,” Lubana said.

Advertisement

He added, “Many school buses don’t even come in our area to drop or pick children. They just wait outside”.

The potholes possess a threat to pregnant women as well, for fear of a possible mishap. “Isn’t it inhuman to pregnant women? They have to go for routine check ups and fear travelling through these roads. What kind of facility are the officials giving the citizens? It is criminal, I would say, to leave potholes unattended,” said Rinku, another resident. “Don’t the officials realise the perils we have to go through? These officials enjoy glossy roads but that is not the true picture of Chandigarh,” Rinku added.

SS Kaushal, a retired director of the education department said that he has to use a walking stick as an aid, with the fear of falling down on potholed roads.”

Bad condition of road near PGIMER Chandigarh. (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh) Bad condition of road near PGIMER Chandigarh. (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh)

“The V6 lane in Sector 22 behind the community centre has developed several potholes, making movement of commuters and pedestrians difficult on the stretch. I have to use a walking stick as an aid to avoid risk of falling during my morning walk,” Kaushal said.

Another resident from Sector 45, Ashok Sharma said, “The road conditions in Sector 45, especially around the Burail market circular road is really bad. It has been under sewerage work for months and sees hundreds of vehicles every day, adding to congestion”.

Advertisement

Councillor Sachin Galav had raised this point during the recent MC meeting. However, he was told that tender process is on. “I have been requesting engineers to repair these potholed roads, and for months on end, they have told me that the tender process is on,” Galav said.

Residents of Raipur Khurd posted pictures saying how it’s a struggle every day and with rains, the potholes are filled with slush making the area dangerous, especially at night.

Advertisement

Vinod Vashisht, Convener City Forum of Residents Welfare Associations said, “There is an ‘I’m Chandigarh’ mobile app being run by the MC and Smart City Limited, which the residents must use to lodge complaints about civic problems. The authorities must work towards making this app more effective by improving real time problems, resolution tracking and escalation channel”.

No fixing of responsibility

The least a citizen of Chandigarh can expect from the authorities is that they would fix accountability of officials in whose jurisdiction bad roads are found. “If just one senior officer directs roads to be repaired in two months and subsequently inspects the said roads, it would suffice as people would not be left to suffer. Sadly, no top brass has ever done so. Do they even realise what harm are they doing to people and their vehicles?” RK Garg, a Sector 27 resident and President of Second Innings Association, said.

Advertisement

He added, “Moreover, when a road is recarpeted, why can’t we have the phone number of the contractor and engineer displayed on a board? Accountability has to be fixed. A case must be lodged against the erring official and contractor if the road gives up and a life is lost,” he added.

Admin to hire agency to fix potholes

MC Chief Engineer NP Sharma, while speaking to The Indian Express, said, “This time, we will hire an agency which will fill and repair potholes with machines. We used to buy bitumen and other material, then used to get a roller. This was time-consuming. With this new mechanism, the machine would have the material and roller, which will first clear and clean the pothole and keep filling it. This is being practiced in Delhi and we are bringing it to Chandigarh”.

He added, “The agency will mark the repaired pothole and geo-tag it, so that we get to know that the entire area in the ward has been made pothole free”.