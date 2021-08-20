Panchkula: Residents continue protest against Jhuriwala site, demand govt attention

Local councillor from Ward 17, Akshaydeep Chaudhary along with several local residents and RWA members of the trans-Ghaggar sectors, affected with the newly found dumping ground at Jhuriwala site, Thursday congregated at the spot to protest against its formation.

Chaudhary, who has been a prime part of the protest, urged the state government to immediately shift the dumping site in Jhuriwala and warned them to not test the residents’ patience with their negligent attitude.

“The decision to start dumping garbage was a hasty one and was done on the go-ahead of the CM without any clearances. The MC Panchkula has remained adamant on ignoring any complaints, even those valid and has not even replied to other government authorities including the Pollution Control Board. We demand that the dumping site be moved at least 10 km away from the present location in Jhuriwala.,” he said.

The trans-Ghaggar residents and those living in the proximity of the new dumping site have been bearing the brunt of government’s negligence, the residents have said.

“The new site has been on fire most times as the garbage is being burnt by the MC itself. There is no response from their end in the matter despite several written letters and media uproar,” said BR Mehta.

“On behalf of the people of trans-Ghaggar sectors, I urge the government to not test our patience and shift the dumping ground from its present location,” warned Chaudhary.

He added that even though the government had promised to set up a waste processing plant at the site, nothing has been done so far.

The local councilor said not just residents, but different government agencies, including the forest department, have raised concerns on the “illegality” of the site.

It is pertinent to mention that the civic body is yet to respond to letters by the NGT panel as well as the Haryana State Pollution Control Board on the functioning of the Jhuriwala dumping site.