Residents hold candle light march against ban on share wise registration of properties in Chandigarh

Hundreds of property owners of Chandigarh on Saturday took out a candle march in Sector 17 Plaza to protest against the Chandigarh administration’s decision to put registrations of share wise properties in the city on hold.

The office bearers of Property Federation of Chandigarh, who organised Saturday’s march, said that they had also written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister, Amit Shah, urging them to allow the share wise registries.

Kamaljit Singh Panchhi, president, Property Federation of Chandigarh, said, “ We respect the Supreme Court’s recent order. However, as per the order there is no directive for stopping share-wise registries. The registry services play a crucial role in many important activities, including property transactions, legal documentation, and other important financial matters. Residents of Chandigarh are in panic as to how they will sell their property purchased in the past share wise.”

Harpal Singh, president Chandigarh Property Share Holders Association, said that the residents of the city were not going to sit silently until their rights are returned to them.