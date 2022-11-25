Resident doctors at PGIMS go on strike against govt bond policy

Resident doctors at the Pandit Bhagwat Dayal Sharma Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS) in Rohtak went on an indefinite strike from Thursday in solidarity with the ongoing agitation by MBBS students against the Haryana government’s bond policy.

“Barring emergency and trauma services, OPDs (outpatient departments), wards and elective surgeries will remain suspended from Thursday for an indefinite period till our demands are met,” PGIMS Rohtak Resident Doctors Association president, Dr Ankit Gulia said.

Sources said on Thursday that senior doctors were deputed to run the OPD at the government-operated PGIMS.

They said that as a mark of protest, the protesting doctors have decided that on Friday they will examine the OPD patients in park of the hospital complex by erecting tents there.

However, regular OPDs inside hospital will remain non-functional, a senior doctor said.

MBBS students at PGIMS and some other medical colleges in Haryana have been holding protests for the past three weeks against the state government’s bond policy. The state government had earlier said only those candidates who deposited the Rs 10-lakh bond according to its November 2020 policy would be considered for admission to MBBS courses in government medical colleges from the upcoming academic session. However, on November 2, Khattar said no student would have to deposit the bond amount at the time of admission for MBBS courses in government colleges.