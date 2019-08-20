Punjab: Reservoir brims up, Bhakra sheds 1 lakh cusecs

Authorities Monday released 1 lakh cusecs (cubic metres per second) water from Bhakra dam after the level in its reservoirs crossed the permissible storage level of 1,680 feet. The Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) also called a meeting of three states – Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan – Tuesday to discuss the situation if the inflow into the reservoir continues unabated.

The water level in the morning was at 1680.80, nearly 60 feet higher than level recorded the corresponding day last year. The water level at the dam, which usually gets filled to the capacity by September, crossed the permissible limits in the month of August for the first time.

Sources said the meeting was called in view of IMD forecast that there could be heavy rain in the catchment area of Sutlej river, on which Bhakra dam has been built. Though it did not rain Monday, the reservoir recorded an inflow of 1.30 lakh cusec.

“The states need to be prepared if it rains and inflow become heavier. Though we can store water upto 1685 feet, against the permissible limit of 1680 feet, it would exert high pressure on the dam. The safer bet is to release the excess water,” a BBMB official said.

“Water in the Bhakra reservoir was at 1,681 feet at 6 am,” the official said, adding that at 1 pm, the spillways were opened by six feet, at 2 pm by seven feet and at 3 pm by eight feet. Till date, only four feet of the spillways were opened.

According to a BBMB official, the water inflow into the reservoir peaked at 3.11 lakh cusecs on Sunday due to incessant rains in the past two-three days and it is almost near the level of 3.18 lakh cusecs that was witnessed during 1988 floods in Punjab.

An official said the inflow had happened despite the diversion of 8,500 cusecs of water of the Beas river through Beas-Satluj link project into the Sutlej river.

With many people in Punjab blaming the flooding of the downstream areas because of the release of excess water from Bhakra, the dam authorities ruled out the allegation.

In all the rivulets having catchment area downstream of the Bhakra dam, including Sirsa, Swan, Lohand, there was heavy water inflow of around 2,00,000 cusecs. “It was due to heavy rainfall in Punjab areas and not due to any release (19,000 cusecs) of water from the Bhakra dam,” the official said.

The authorities said they had been monitoring the situation continuously while asserting that the situation was under control.

“All necessary steps are being taken for the safety of the dam as well as for release of minimum possible water through spillway, downstream of the dam,” an official said. Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan are partnering states which meet their requirement for different purposes, including irrigation, from Bhakra and Pong dams.