Reserved seats: Himachal Cabinet seeks feedback on proposed changes in panchayat election rules

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu-led state cabinet Saturday decided to invite objections and suggestions from the public on the proposed amendments to Rules 28, 87, 88 and 89 of the Himachal Pradesh Panchayati Raj (Elections) Rules, 1994. The proposed amendments state that Panchayats which have remained reserved continuously for two consecutive terms since 2010 will not be reserved in the forthcoming Panchayat elections.

The cabinet also approved amendments to the Social Security Pension Rules, 2010, by redefining ‘destitute’ in a clearer manner and simplifying the certification process for availing benefits. Under the revised provisions, women abandoned by their husbands, who are not living with them and have no independent source of income, will be considered as destitute.

The cabinet also decided to extend 40 per cent of the Local Area Development Fund under Swaran Jayanti Energy Policy for providing financial assistance to children of the state.

Tribal and Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi said, “The cabinet also gave its nod to cancel 15 hydroelectric projects that failed to be commissioned despite availing the benefit of the one-time amnesty scheme. The cabinet decided to allot the 10 MW Small Hydro Electric Project at Pandoh to the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB)… The government will receive 13 per cent free power and five per cent power as its share from BBMB. It further approved the Operation and Maintenance Policy for handing over in-village infrastructure of both Single Village Schemes and Multi Village Schemes to Gram Panchayats.”

“The cabinet also gave its consent to grant an 80-year lease in favour of the HIMUDA by amending Rule 7 of the Himachal Pradesh Lease Rules, 2013,” Negi said. Earlier the rule said the state shall not grant lease for a period exceeding 40 years.

It also approved the enhancement of Heli-Taxi services on the Chandigarh-Shimla-Chandigarh route to twelve sorties per week and flights will operate twice daily for six days a week.

The Cabinet approved the constitution of Regional Cooperative Milk Producers Union Limited at Dhagwar comprising producers from Kangra, Hamirpur, Chamba and Una districts. The National Dairy Development Board will be engaged as the administrator for the Dhagwar Milk Processing Plant’s management. It decided to release the outsourced employees’ salary under Jal Jeevan Mission from the state resources.

It also gave its nod to appoint the selected seven candidates for the post of Patwari in 2016, for Lahaul-Spiti and Kullu against vacant posts.

The Cabinet gave its nod to create a Sub Divisional Police Office at Gagret in Una. The cabinet decided to upgrade Police Post Kotla to the Police Station in Police District Nurpur. It decided to upgrade Fire Post, Tahliwal in Una to Sub Fire Station. It also gave its approval to transfer the land in Mauja Kuftu in favour of the education ministry for New Kendriya Vidyalaya at Kotkhai.

It gave its approval to fill up 60 Junior Assistant Professors in various government engineering and pharmacy colleges in the technical education department. It gave its nod to fill up two posts of Assistant Registrar Cooperative Societies and 30 posts of Inspector Cooperative Societies in the cooperation department. It has decided to fill up 16 coaches posts. The cabinet decided to fill up three posts of Junior Office Assistant (IT) in the Information and Public Relations Department.